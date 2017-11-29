Quick and Easy Christmas Appetizers You Can Make in 30 Minutes or Less
We've all been there. It's Christmas time—our favorite season, for sure. But, nonetheless, it's the season of constant cooking, entertaining, and planning that can feel like a marathon at sprint speed. Not that we don't love it; we're a glutton for punishment when it comes to celebrating the season with our favorite holiday foods and our less-than-calm family. Planning the perfect Christmas Eve dinner, Christmas morning brunch, and a lineup of endless baked goods makes us forget about another important holiday food feature: the appetizers! So, we've rounded some quick and easy holiday appetizers that will have you covered no matter the occasion (or how down-to-the-wire the prep time is) to get you through the holiday season. These no-fuss holiday appetizer ideas are simple, delicious, and can be whipped up in under 30 minutes so they won't add too much to your already-full plate.
Bacon Bow Tie Crackers
Recipe: Bacon Bow Tie Crackers
Buttery crackers and salty bacon slices are a match made in snack heaven. It doesn't get much easier (and tastier) than this 2-ingredient recipe.
Stuffed Endive with Herbed Goat Cheese
Recipe: Stuffed Endive with Herbed Goat Cheese
Belgian endive lettuce plays the vessel for creamy herbed goat cheese in this cool appetizer, and you can display it in a festive star-shaped way for the party!
Baked Goat Cheese Spread with Pepper Jelly
Recipe: Baked Goat Cheese Spread with Pepper Jelly
A holiday appetizer round up wouldn't be complete without the presence of pepper jelly and it has not better companion than with a tart, soft goat cheese.
Basic Pimiento Cheese
Recipe: Basic Pimiento Cheese
It's not a proper Southern holiday party without pimiento making an appearance. In this fast recipe, you'll learn the two game-changing steps to perfect pimiento cheese: using diced jarred pimientos instead of sliced and hand-shredding your cheese.
Cherry-Pecan Brie
Recipe: Cherry-Pecan Brie
A sweet blend of cherry preserves, balsamic vinegar, and pepper give this Brie round a festive feel. Top with some pecans for that nutty flavor.
Mellon, Mozzarella, and Prosciutto Skewers
Recipe: Mellon, Mozzarella, and Prosciutto Skewers
Make this fresh no-cook appetizer even faster by getting a package of pre-sliced melon in the produce section.
Beef-and-Asparagus Bundles
Recipe: Beef-and-Asparagus Bundles
Maybe it's because we can't usually find quick appetizers using beef, but these have us pretty excited! They are fresh, cool, and sure to please the crowd.
Pancetta Crisps With Goat Cheese and Pear
Recipe: Pancetta Crisps With Goat Cheese and Pear
These sure look fancier than they are to make—with only a few instructions and a little pep in your step, you'll have these pear slices with baked pancetta, crumbled goat cheese, and a drizzle of honey ready in no time.
Mini Caprese Bites
Recipe: Mini Caprese Bites
These never disappoint at any party—they are just too easy to pick up and pop in your mouth without missing a beat.
Chicken Salad Tarts
Recipe: Chicken Salad Tarts
Each tart shell is filled with delicate and creamy chicken salad for one delicious—we could have these anytime!
Black Pepper-Goat Cheese Log
Recipe: Black Pepper-Goat Cheese Log
You only need to sprinkle the goat cheese log with pepper and drizzle with olive oil, and you have this pretty, savory appetizer perfect for a crowd.
Shrimp with Honey-Garlic Sauce
Recipe: Shrimp with Honey Garlic Sauce
This quick appetizer is ready in just 15 minutes, and the whole party is guaranteed to love these saucy shrimp with honey adding a surprising richness and hint of sweetness. Serve skewered or in a bowl with toothpicks.
Ham-and-Cheese Skewers
Recipe: Ham-and-Cheese Skewers
These are almost too easy, but have tons of different flavors and textures going on for the perfect bite. Just thread blue cheese wedges, apple slices, cubes of deli ham, and fresh watercress leaves onto wooden skewers—and you're ready to go.
Cheddar Cheese Straws
Recipe: Cheddar Cheese Straws
Cheese straws are a Southern staple for any time or place, so they're sure to go quick at any party. (Hint: make extra!)
Buttery Toasted Pecans
Recipe: Buttery Toasted Pecans
Melted butter and simple seasoning is the secret to these buttery, flavorful toasted pecans.
Baked Brie Bites
Recipe: Baked Brie Bites
Make these extra fast and easy by using frozen mini phyllo pastry shells. The melty baked brie bites, complemented with red pepper jelly and pecans, will be ready in less than 20 minutes.
Fresh Herb-Tomato Crostini
Recipe: Fresh Herb-Tomato Crostini
This recipe is fresh and light. And who doesn't love anything that goes on a toasted French baguette?
Curried Shrimp Tarts
Recipe: Curried Shrimp Tarts
Give a new spin to your typical shrimp appetizer with this curry-infused shrimp salad topped with mango chutney; it's bursting with epic flavor with a cool, creamy finish.
Black-Eyed Pea-and-Ham Dip
Recipe: Black-Eyed Pea-and-Ham Dip
A little classic southern pizzazz, thanks to black-eyed peas and country ham, makes this dip great for your holiday season. Serve with cornbread crackers for an extra touch.
Feta-Olive-Fresh Herb Cheese Ball
Recipe: Feta-Olive-Fresh Herb Cheese Ball
Did someone say cheese ball? It's just the thing your cheese board has been missing—for a more festive spin, roll it into a Yule log.
Caesar Salad Bites
Recipe: Caesar Salad Bites
These perfect hand-held salad bites are a fresh, crisp addition to your holiday snack lineup.
Afterburners
Recipe: Afterburners
Shrimp, jalapeño peppers, and bacon? You can't go wrong, especially if you serve with some spicy queso dip.
Smoky Snack Mix
Recipe: Smoky Snack Mix
A cocktail party always needs a snack mix and we have just the one for you. From hostess gifts to your go-to party snack, this quick recipe will be loved by adults and kids alike.