Quotes and Sayings

Most Recent

35 Wedding Blessings, Prayers, and Readings for Your Special Day
Excuse us while we grab our handkerchiefs!
Spring Quotes to Remind You That the Beauty of the Season is Just Around the Corner
Get ready to spring into the season!
65 Sweet Nicknames Only Southerners Call Their Significant Others
"Honey, I cleaned the kitchen!" has never sounded so sweet.
Why Saying 'Like' a Lot Is Like, Actually a Good Thing
'Despite the word's detractors, 'like' is in fact extremely useful and versatile'
"It's a Respect Thing:" Stars of 7 Little Johnstons on Why Their Kids Say, "Yes, Ma'am" and "No, Sir"
"It may not mean something to some people, but it means a lot to us."
North Carolina Fifth-Grader Punished for Calling Teacher "Ma'am"
"He had a look on his face of disappointment, shame," 10-year-old Tamarion Wilson's father said.
Advertisement

More Quotes and Sayings

25 Things Only A Southern Dad Says
His words of wisdom are tinged with wit and old-fashioned horse sense.
17 Dolly Parton Quotes on Success That Will Inspire You
Words to live by.
10 Lessons I Learned the Hard Way from My Mom
130 Romantic Messages for Your Loved One
Things Only Southerners Say When it Snows
Baby Names Inspired by Southern Authors
Southern Names for Pet Horses

When these beauties gallop into your heart, they need the right name.

All Quotes and Sayings

The Most Colorful Southern Names in Our Editors' Families
Baby Names Inspired by Southern Cities
29 Phrases Only Southerners Use
Remembering a Southern Legend: Pat Summitt
Our Favorite Names for Southern Grandfathers
Our Favorite Southern Grandma Names
Southern Pet Names
WATCH: Top 50 Southern Names and Their Meanings
Timeless Southern Baby Names
Mama Always Said...Choose Your Words Carefully
Words on Paper
Words To Live By
Skippers, Virginia: The Perfect Southern Accent
Advertisement
© Copyright Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com