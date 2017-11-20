Christmas Tree Pull-Apart Bread Recipe

Cheese, garlic, and dough: these are a few of our favorite things. We've combined these into a wonderful holiday appetizer perfect for your Christmas cocktail party. This pizza pull-apart bread can be formed into any shape, but we love a festive Christmas tree. No need to make your own dough or marina sauce, just pick them up from the grocery store and you can have a creative appetizer in less than 30 minutes. Kids will love helping putting this pizza pull-apart bread together and will love pulling the cheesy dough bites apart when the party starts. This appetizer will impress everyone at your holiday party and only you will know how easy it was to make.

By Southern Living

Ingredients

Directions

  • Unroll a can of pizza dough out on a flat surface, and cut the dough into 36 squares with a pizza cutter.

  • In a bowl, add cream cheese, mozzarella cheese, and basil pesto and stir them together.

  • Add a spoonful of the cheese and pesto mixture to each pizza dough square, and pinch the corners together. Close up the seam on your dough square to form a ball around the mixture, and place the ball seam-side down on a parchment paper-covered sheet pan. As you place the mixture-filled dough on the sheet pan, place the dough balls in the formation of a Christmas tree.

  • Bake the completed Christmas tree for 15 minutes at 400˚. While the Christmas tree is baking, combine butter and minced garlic in a small bowl and melt the mixture in the microwave for about 20 seconds.

  • When the Christmas Tree Pull-Apart Bread comes out of the oven, brush it with your fresh garlic butter.

  • Top your bread with chopped fresh parsley, chopped red bell pepper, and mini pepperoni. Tuck sprigs of fresh rosemary under the edges of your Christmas tree for a final festive touch. Pair with a bowl of marinara sauce for dipping.

