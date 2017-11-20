Christmas Tree Pull-Apart Bread Recipe
Cheese, garlic, and dough: these are a few of our favorite things. We've combined these into a wonderful holiday appetizer perfect for your Christmas cocktail party. This pizza pull-apart bread can be formed into any shape, but we love a festive Christmas tree. No need to make your own dough or marina sauce, just pick them up from the grocery store and you can have a creative appetizer in less than 30 minutes. Kids will love helping putting this pizza pull-apart bread together and will love pulling the cheesy dough bites apart when the party starts. This appetizer will impress everyone at your holiday party and only you will know how easy it was to make.