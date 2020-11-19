Homemade Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes
Try it once, and you'll never go back to the store-bought version.
Recipe Summary
Whether it's the light and fluffy sponge cake, decadent buttercream icing, or sinfully sweet outer layer of white chocolate, Little Debbie Cakes have long been a fan favorite. And of course, the Christmas tree variety puts the delightful treat over the top. Equal parts festive and delicious? Yes, please! That's why Southern Living Test Kitchen professional and host of Hey Y'all, Ivy Odom, created a Homemade Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes recipe. It's easy, tasty, and (dare we say) better than the store-bought version.
Swiss Meringue Buttercream sits between two luscious layers of vanilla sponge cake. As if that's not enough, the cheerful treat is shaped like Christmas tree and dipped in an unmistakable layer of white chocolate. It's garnished with green sprinkles and a swirl of red icing. Serve the Christmas tree snack cakes at your next holiday party, and we guarantee they will steal the show.