Cranberry Brie Bites

Cute, tasty, fun, and easy. Whether you serve them at a weekend brunch or a holiday cocktail party, you can bet these bite-sized appetizers will be a crowd pleaser. Salty brie and tart cranberry is a classic combination, and the roasted pistachios not only lend a tasty crunch, but add an additional festive pop of color. These appetizers take only 20 minutes from start to finish, so you can prepare them minutes before your guests arrive. Serve immediately to get that signature gooey brie bite or add them to a charcuterie board along with your favorite pickles, cheeses, and preserved meats. For a fun variation, use a goat cheese brie.

By Ivy Odom

active:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Yield:
Serves 12
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Cut brie into 24 small pieces. Arrange phyllo shells on a rimmed baking sheet; place 1 brie piece in each phyllo shell. Top each shell with 1 teaspoon cranberry sauce; sprinkle evenly with pistachios. Bake in preheated oven until cheese is melted and bubbly, about 6 minutes. Serve immediately.

