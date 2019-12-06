Cute, tasty, fun, and easy. Whether you serve them at a weekend brunch or a holiday cocktail party, you can bet these bite-sized appetizers will be a crowd pleaser. Salty brie and tart cranberry is a classic combination, and the roasted pistachios not only lend a tasty crunch, but add an additional festive pop of color. These appetizers take only 20 minutes from start to finish, so you can prepare them minutes before your guests arrive. Serve immediately to get that signature gooey brie bite or add them to a charcuterie board along with your favorite pickles, cheeses, and preserved meats. For a fun variation, use a goat cheese brie.