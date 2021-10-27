Skip to content
Texas Ranch Water
Think of Ranch Water as a dressed-down margarita that's hard to mess up, because it's wildly uncomplicated.
Hummingbird Cake Recipe
This Southern gem boasts three incredibly moist layers flavored with canned pineapple and bananas.
Chicken Bog Recipe
A distant cousin of pilau, Chicken Bog combines the best qualities of both chicken & rice.
40+ Classic Church Recipes Southerners Serve Every Sunday
In the South, our Sunday Best includes casseroles and cold salads.
Chicken Scallopini
Chicken Scallopini
"We call this dish 'Old Faithful' at our house, because every single person in our home loves it. It never fails us!"
Classic Chess Pie
Gooey, buttery, and supremely sweet, the chess pie has been a staple of the Southern dessert table for a couple hundred years.
Chocolate Delight
Erin Napier shares one of her favorite recipes from her grandmother, Ouida.
