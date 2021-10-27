Recipes

Staff Picks

Why Southerners Love the Simplicity of Classic Salmon Patties

4
Bringing back that comfort classic.

Oven-Roasted Corn on the Cob

3
Great summer corn doesn't get much easier.

Texas Ranch Water

8
Think of Ranch Water as a dressed-down margarita that's hard to mess up, because it's wildly uncomplicated.

Hummingbird Cake Recipe

23
This Southern gem boasts three incredibly moist layers flavored with canned pineapple and bananas.

Easy Taco Casserole Recipe

4
This hearty casserole will please everyone around the dinner table.

Slow-Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage

2
Our Slow Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage, a.k.a., New England Boiled Dinner, features a spicy brisket with cabbage, carrots, and potatoes.

Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole

8
Both kids and adults alike are sure to enjoy this crowd-pleasing favorite for breakfast.

Our Favorite Buttermilk Biscuit

20
However you make them, you'll be rewarded with layer upon buttery layer of biscuit perfection.

Egg Custard Pie

1
This homey, old-fashioned pie deserves a comeback.

Slow Cooker Salsa Chicken

4
An extremely versatile recipe to add to your dinner rotation.

Creamed Chipped Beef & Toast Recipe

7
Who remembers this nostalgic dish?

Chicken Bog Recipe

8
A distant cousin of pilau, Chicken Bog combines the best qualities of both chicken & rice.
Inspiration and Ideas

The Most Iconic Dish from Every Southern State
Watch out—your state may surprise you.
40+ Classic Church Recipes Southerners Serve Every Sunday
In the South, our Sunday Best includes casseroles and cold salads.
Rainy Day Recipes for When You're Not Planning To Leave the House
The Greenbrier's Famous Chicken Salad Recipe
1
Classic Chess Pie
4
Southern-Style Collard Greens
12
Chicken Scallopini

"We call this dish 'Old Faithful' at our house, because every single person in our home loves it. It never fails us!"

The Greenbrier's Famous Chicken Salad Recipe

1
Dorothy Draper's popular recipe, published in "The Greenbrier Cookbook: Favorite Recipes from America's Resort"

Classic Chess Pie

4
Gooey, buttery, and supremely sweet, the chess pie has been a staple of the Southern dessert table for a couple hundred years.

Southern-Style Collard Greens

12
There are many delicious ways to cook collard greens, but this is best-known way to do it in the South.

Chicken Scallopini

"We call this dish 'Old Faithful' at our house, because every single person in our home loves it. It never fails us!"

The Most Iconic Dish from Every Southern State

Watch out—your state may surprise you.

Lemon-Rosemary-Garlic Chicken and Potatoes

6
This dish is a winner any way you plate it.

Chocolate Delight

3
Erin Napier shares one of her favorite recipes from her grandmother, Ouida.

Lemon Tiramisu

This heavenly dessert mash-up is perfect for spring.

Cabbage Casserole

10
Reimagine coleslaw with this warm, savory casserole.

Oven-Baked Baby Back Ribs

21
No need to bother with the smoker. Just fire up the oven.

Southern Buttermilk Pie Recipe

7
This old-fashioned Southern dessert deserves a second look.

Creamy Chicken Enchiladas Recipe

8
If you're looking for an easy Mexican main dish recipe, try these creamy chicken enchiladas.
