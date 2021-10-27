Desserts

Staff Picks

Hummingbird Cake Recipe

23
This Southern gem boasts three incredibly moist layers flavored with canned pineapple and bananas.

Egg Custard Pie

1
This homey, old-fashioned pie deserves a comeback.

Classic Chess Pie

4
Gooey, buttery, and supremely sweet, the chess pie has been a staple of the Southern dessert table for a couple hundred years.

Wacky Cake

9
This old-school chocolate cake is still impressing everyone today.

Chocolate Delight

3
Erin Napier shares one of her favorite recipes from her grandmother, Ouida.

Million Dollar Pound Cake

16
Our Million Dollar Pound Cake is just that good (really).

Southern Buttermilk Pie Recipe

7
This old-fashioned Southern dessert deserves a second look.

Hummingbird Snack Cake with Brown Butter Frosting

1
This might just be the easiest Hummingbird Cake recipe ever.

Cream Cheese Brownies

3
These ultra-gooey brownies have a rich and tangy layer of sweetness that comes from a simple cream cheese mixture swirled over the top.

Lemon Tiramisu

This heavenly dessert mash-up is perfect for spring.

Strawberry-Lemonade Cake

10
If you're looking for the perfect cake for a summertime celebration, this Strawberry-Lemonade Cake is the one.

Cakey Strawberry Cobbler

5
Call over the neighbors because it's too good not to share.
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Vintage Southern Pie Recipes We Still Love
Tried and true.
15 Recipes That Taste Just Like the Ones Grandma Never Wrote Down
Here's your second chance to get your hands on the most pass-downable dishes.
Fill Your Cookie Jar with Our Best-Loved Cookies and Bars
Strawberry-Rosé Snack Cake
7
Fudge Pie Recipe
3
Coconut-Pecan Frosting
3
Laura Bush's Cowboy Cookies Recipe
10

Her famous recipe won over the readers of Family Circle magazine back in 2000, and is still talked about—and baked—today.

All Desserts

Hummingbird Cake Recipe

23
This Southern gem boasts three incredibly moist layers flavored with canned pineapple and bananas.

Egg Custard Pie

1
This homey, old-fashioned pie deserves a comeback.

Classic Chess Pie

4
Gooey, buttery, and supremely sweet, the chess pie has been a staple of the Southern dessert table for a couple hundred years.

Wacky Cake

9
This old-school chocolate cake is still impressing everyone today.

Chocolate Delight

3
Erin Napier shares one of her favorite recipes from her grandmother, Ouida.

Million Dollar Pound Cake

16
Our Million Dollar Pound Cake is just that good (really).

Southern Buttermilk Pie Recipe

7
This old-fashioned Southern dessert deserves a second look.

Hummingbird Snack Cake with Brown Butter Frosting

1
This might just be the easiest Hummingbird Cake recipe ever.

Cream Cheese Brownies

3
These ultra-gooey brownies have a rich and tangy layer of sweetness that comes from a simple cream cheese mixture swirled over the top.

Lemon Tiramisu

This heavenly dessert mash-up is perfect for spring.

Vintage Southern Pie Recipes We Still Love

Tried and true.

15 Recipes That Taste Just Like the Ones Grandma Never Wrote Down

Here's your second chance to get your hands on the most pass-downable dishes.

Strawberry-Lemonade Cake

10
If you're looking for the perfect cake for a summertime celebration, this Strawberry-Lemonade Cake is the one.

Cakey Strawberry Cobbler

5
Call over the neighbors because it's too good not to share.

Strawberry-Rosé Snack Cake

7
A rosé dessert? Yes, please!

Fudge Pie Recipe

3
Serve a slice of this ooey-gooey favorite with a healthy scoop of ice cream.

Fill Your Cookie Jar with Our Best-Loved Cookies and Bars

These handheld treats will be the hit of any party.

Coconut-Pecan Frosting

3
This thick, nutty frosting pairs perfectly with Mama's German Chocolate Cake.

Laura Bush's Cowboy Cookies Recipe

10
Her famous recipe won over the readers of Family Circle magazine back in 2000, and is still talked about—and baked—today.

Flourless Bourbon Brownies

A splash of booze goes a long way.

Over the Moon Chocolate Pie Recipe

3
This mile-high chocolate pie is inspired by a Southern classic: the MoonPie.

Best-Ever Lemon Meringue Pie

3
In the dog days of summer, there's no sweet relief like a slice of cool, creamy lemon meringue pie.

Caramel Italian Cream Cake

Brown sugar is the shortcut to quick caramel flavor in both the cake layers and the frosting.

Chocolate Cobbler

8
Also known as chocolate pudding cake, chocolate cobbler is two desserts in one.
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com