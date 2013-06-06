No-Cook Appetizers and Salads So You Don't Have To Spend A Minute by Your Stovetop

During summertime in the South, it can get too hot to even think of turning your oven or stovetop on. Luckily, hot summer temps don't have to hold you back from exploring delicious new recipes. These no-cook appetizers and salads showcase the best of summer's gorgeous produce. Without having to put much work in, you can still show up at the church potluck or neighborhood cookout with the prettiest appetizer or salad in sight.

Whether you're in the mood for an old-school no-cook appetizer like pimiento cheese or crab dip, or you want to branch out with no-cook recipes that will be new to guests like pimiento cheese-stuffed pickled okra and West Indies crab salad, these no-cook recipes have your back for every event. Busy weeknights call for quick, easy dinner recipes, and our no-cook salads fit the bill beautifully. Don't waste a minute of summer standing by the stovetop. These no-cook appetizer and salad recipes are summer time savers.