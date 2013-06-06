No-Cook Appetizers and Salads So You Don't Have To Spend A Minute by Your Stovetop

By Southern Living Editors Updated April 04, 2022
Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

During summertime in the South, it can get too hot to even think of turning your oven or stovetop on. Luckily, hot summer temps don't have to hold you back from exploring delicious new recipes. These no-cook appetizers and salads showcase the best of summer's gorgeous produce. Without having to put much work in, you can still show up at the church potluck or neighborhood cookout with the prettiest appetizer or salad in sight.

Whether you're in the mood for an old-school no-cook appetizer like pimiento cheese or crab dip, or you want to branch out with no-cook recipes that will be new to guests like pimiento cheese-stuffed pickled okra and West Indies crab salad, these no-cook recipes have your back for every event. Busy weeknights call for quick, easy dinner recipes, and our no-cook salads fit the bill beautifully. Don't waste a minute of summer standing by the stovetop. These no-cook appetizer and salad recipes are summer time savers.

Creamy Avocado Dip

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Creamy Avocado Dip

Mayonnaise transforms avocados into a creamier version of guacamole. Serve alongside chips and veggies of your choice.

Herbed-Goat Cheese Spread

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Herbed-Goat Cheese Spread

You're just 5 minutes and a few stirs away from setting this easy goat cheese spread out for your guests. 

Strawberry-Spinach Salad

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Strawberry-Spinach Salad

This recipe is made to serve 10, but you can easily double if you're expecting a larger crowd.

Sweet Pea-Parmesan Dip

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Sweet Pea-Parmesan Dip

Everyone will enjoy eating their peas when you serve them up in the form of a dip. 

Classic Pimiento Cheese

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Basic Pimiento Cheese

This might be a simple pimiento cheese recipe with very few ingredients, but it surely doesn't taste basic. Set it up with crackers and crudité or make tea sandwiches with it for easy grab-and-go access.

Fresh Fruit Salad

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Fresh Fruit Salad

Every luncheon, potluck, and brunch spread could use a simple, delicious fruit salad, like this lightly dressed one.

Spring Mix Salad with Herbed Goat Cheese

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Spring Mix Salad with Herbed Goat Cheese

Making your own herbed goat cheese takes just a few minutes. You can prepare a day in advance so all you have to do on the day of serving is toss the remaining ingredients together.

Texas Caviar

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Texas Caviar

This tailgate-favorite dip is actually pretty healthy, so go ahead and dig in.

Marinated Feta With Cherry Tomatoes

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Marinated Feta With Cherry Tomatoes

Cheese and tomatoes are always a winning combination in our book. 

Cucumber-Chickpea Salad with Feta-Mint Vinaigrette

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Cucumber-Chickpea Salad with Feta-Mint Vinaigrette

Chickpeas serve as a crunchy alternative to croutons in this refreshing cucumber salad. 

Pineapple-Pepper Slaw

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Pineapple-Pepper Slaw

Fresh pineapple and peppers create a colorful coleslaw that just may become your family's new favorite slaw. 

Marinated Tomato-and-Herb Salad

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Anna Hampton; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Marinated Tomato-and-Herb Salad

Make the most of fresh herbs from your garden by using them to make this tomato salad that's ready in just 10 minutes.

Creamy Broccoli Slaw

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Creamy Broccoli Slaw

Follow this simple recipe to upgrade bagged broccoli slaw and turn it into a refreshing summer dish.

Tomato Sandwiches

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Tomato Tea Sandwiches

What's a shower or luncheon without an arrangement of tea sandwiches? This recipe takes a Southern classic and makes it portable for parties.

Spicy Pineapple Slaw

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Kellie Kelley; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Spicy Pineapple Slaw

This crunchy, festive slaw recipe combines sweet pineapple with spicy jalapenos for a side dish that can get the party started.

Orange-Basil Yogurt Dip

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Orange-Basil Yogurt Dip

You can prepare this savory, sweet, and tangy dip up to three days in advance of serving. 

Marinated Watermelon Tomato Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Marinated Watermelon Tomato Salad

Two summer favorites, watermelon and tomato, come together to create a refreshing summer salad you'll want to serve immediately. 

Creamy Feta-and-Herb Dip

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Creamy Feta-and-Herb Dip

This rich homemade dip is so much better than store-bought, and yes, guests will be able to taste the difference.

Mango-Rose Fruit Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Recipe: Mango-Rose Fruit Salad

In this fruit salad, chopped banana, apple, strawberry, pineapple, and grapes are covered in a creamy mango mixture that gets a delicate floral aroma from rose essence.

Tomato-and-Watermelon Salad

Credit: Photo: Oxmoor House

Recipe: Tomato-and-Watermelon Salad

Combine sweet, juicy watermelon chunks with fresh tomato, onion, and a red wine vinaigrette for a salad that is the essence of summer.

Creamy Crab Dip

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Creamy Crab Dip

Fresh lump crab is the star of this easy dip recipe, and the flavor of Lowcountry favorite Old Bay seasoning shines through.

Our Best Ambrosia Recipe Ever

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Our Best Ambrosia Recipe Ever

Toasted coconut chips add a layer of crunch and tropical flair to colorful ambrosia. 

Ham Salad

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Ham Salad

Whether with crackers, cheese puffs, croissants, or in tea sandwiches, your friends will love this old-school recipe at the luncheon or potluck.

Brussels Sprout Slaw with Apples and Pecans

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Brussels Sprout Slaw with Apples and Pecans

This fresh, crunchy slaw has everything you could want in a side dish, and the presentation is much prettier than the time you spent on it would let on.

Watermelon, Cucumber, and Feta Salad

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Toni Brogan

Recipe: Watermelon, Cucumber, and Feta Salad

Summer produce shines in this simple salad that will start the meal off on a bright note.

Pimiento Cheese-Stuffed Pickled Okra

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Pimiento Cheese-Stuffed Pickled Okra

This fun appetizer is about as Southern as it gets, and it's so ideal for a casual cookout.

Whipped-Cream Corn Salad

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Whipped-Cream Corn Salad

If you don't have time to make corn pudding before the potluck, no worries! This no-cook salad has all the fluffy goodness you crave.

Herbed Shrimp-and-Rice Salad

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Mary-Claire Britton;

Recipe: Herbed Shrimp-and-Rice Salad

Your guests will never know this colorful, light salad was made with shrimp you didn't cook yourself and microwaveable rice, but they don't have to.

Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad

This summer stunner showcases all those gorgeously fresh fruits and veggies you picked up at the local farmers' market.

Tropical Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Tropical Chicken Lettuce Wraps

This fresh, 15-minute appetizer gives us another reason to love store-bought rotisserie chicken.

Sesame, Tomato, and Cucumber Salad

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Sesame, Tomato, and Cucumber Salad

No one will guess that the most beautiful summer salad to hit the potluck only took you 10 minutes to throw together.

Feta-Olive-Fresh Herb Cheese Ball

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Feta-Olive-Fresh Herb Cheese Ball

This springy cheese ball will brighten up any cheese and charcuterie platter.

White Cheddar-Chive Pimiento Cheese

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: White Cheddar-Chive Pimiento Cheese

Here's the secret to nice pimiento-cheese texture: Grate the cheese by hand, half on the large holes of a box grater and half on the small holes. 

Smoky Black-Eyed Pea Hummus

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Smoky Black-Eyed Pea Hummus

You can make a gorgeous platter of crudité and homemade pita chips to surround this Southern spin on classic hummus.

Heirloom Tomato and Chicken Toss

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Heirloom Tomato and Chicken Toss

This farm-fresh salad might be the prettiest way to use up that rotisserie chicken in your fridge.

Easy Summer Appetizer Board

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Easy Summer Appetizer Board

No Southern appetizer board is complete without spicy-sweet pickled okra. 

Old-Fashioned Chicken Salad

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Old-Fashioned Chicken Salad

There's no need for fuss: This simple chicken salad recipe will do the trick at any luncheon.

Smoky Brussels Sprout Slaw

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Smoky Brussels Sprout Slaw

Sweet, salty, tangy, smoky—this crunchy slaw recipe has it all, and everyone will be begging for your secret.

Strawberry Caprese Salad

Credit: IAIN BAGWELL

Recipe: Strawberry Caprese Salad

Celebrate spring with this fresh salad that can be served over French baguette slices as an appetizer or mixed greens as a starter salad.

Strawberry-Tomato Salad

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Recipe: Strawberry-Tomato Salad

The only directions needed for this pretty salad? "Stir together all ingredients." You're welcome.

Squash Ribbon Salad

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Squash Ribbon Salad

You just need six ingredients and a veggie peeler to throw together this pretty summer salad.

Mini Caprese Bites

Credit: William Dickey

Recipe: Mini Caprese Bites

These savory bites are the easiest appetizer for guests (and hostesses) on the move.

West Indies Crab Salad

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: West Indies Crab Salad

Showcase fresh lump crabmeat with this old-school recipe from Mobile, Alabama. Guests who haven't had it before will fall in love.

Caesar Salad Bites

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick/Prop Styling: Lydia DeGaris Pursell/Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Recipe: Caesar Salad Bites

Everything you love about Caesar salad, in pick-up form! Don't fuss with tossing a salad (or said salad getting wilted and soggy during the party) with this colorful starter.

Herbed Cucumber-and-Tomato Salad

Credit: Photo: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Herbed Cucumber-and-Tomato Salad

This Greek-inspired side dish is fresh, easy, and only gets better the longer it marinates.

Cheddar-Horseradish-Walnut Cheese Ball

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Cheddar-Horseradish-Walnut Cheese Ball

Take the stress out of entertaining with a cheese ball that doesn't stand a chance at providing leftovers once guests taste a bite.

Stuffed Endive with Herbed Goat Cheese

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Stuffed Endive with Herbed Goat Cheese

These veggie bites are a hostess-favorite appetizer. Why? They look pretty, they're easy to grab-and-go, they're not messy, and they're so easy to put together.

Herbed Goat Cheese-Melon Party Bites

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Herbed Goat Cheese-Melon Party Bites

This four-ingredient appetizer looks beautiful but takes basically no work on your end, which makes it a busy hostess win.

Cherry Tomato Caprese Salad

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Toni Brogan

Recipe: Cherry Tomato Caprese Salad

We updated the classic caprese with farm-fresh cherry tomatoes for easy big-batch serving.

Barbecue-Peach Summer Rolls

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Barbecue-Peach Summer Rolls

No need to break a sweat assembling all the rolls yourself. Make a small batch to kick-start the party, then offer a platter of the fresh ingredients with the dipping sauce so guests can build their own.

