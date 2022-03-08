No-Stuff Deviled Eggs
The deviled egg appetizer got the ultimate finger food upgrade.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Break out the sleeve of Ritz crackers: deviled eggs just got an upgrade. Deviled eggs are one of the most popular appetizers that you'll find at any church potluck or family reunion, but their slippery whites and creamy interior can make them a mess to transport and eat. We're solving that problem with these No-Stuff Deviled Eggs, which are essentially sliced deviled eggs on crackers. These bite-sized appetizers have the richness and flavor of traditional deviled eggs, without any of the hassle of mashing yolks and piping filling into cooked egg white halves.
In this recipe, buttery crackers act as the base for sliced hard-boiled eggs, which gain a creamy component from a mixture of mayonnaise, mustard, and hot sauce that tops each cracker. Pass a tray of these hand-held deviled eggs around at the party and they're bound to be a hit.
For easy-to-peel hard-cooked eggs, bring a large pot of water to a boil over high. Lower the eggs into the water, and cook 10 minutes. Fill a large bowl with cold water and ice. Transfer the boiled eggs to ice water, and chill 15 minutes.