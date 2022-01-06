Christmas Appetizers and Finger Foods

Angel Biscuits Recipe

6
These biscuits taste like they were sent right from heaven to our plate.

Cheese Puffs with Ham Salad Recipe

If you love to entertain, this is a great recipe to know by heart.

Pecan Soup Recipe

1
This velvety, rich dish is like chestnut soup with Southern flair.

Basic Deviled Eggs

1
If you're looking for a classic, no-frills recipe for deviled eggs, this is it.

Cheddar Cheese Shortbread Crackers

3
These crisp, buttery crackers make an impressive hostess gift alongside a bottle of wine.

Our Favorite Pimento Cheese

1
The Southern classic every host should master.

Spicy Bisquick Sausage Balls

2
It's not a party without sausage balls.

Bacon Bites Recipe

These bacon bites are the hit of every holiday party.

Baked Brie Bites

1
This five-ingredient appetizer packs a lot of flavor and texture into one bite. For some holiday green, top red pepper jelly with fresh parsley.

Buttermilk Drop Biscuits Recipe

These fuss-free drop biscuits come together in 35 minutes and are delicious.

Smoked Sausage Pretzel Bites

Bite-size pretzels with a hidden surprise make for great appetizers.

Cheesy Garlic, Herb, And Ham Bites

What is better than a hot ham and cheese sandwich? How about a tiny ham and cheese party appetizer?
2
Cacio e Pepe Puffs
Potato Puffs Recipe with Toppings

These poppable hors d'oeuvres are like a fancier version of tater tots.

Christmas Tree Pull-Apart Bread Recipe

Christmas, cheese, and garlicky goodness all come together for this holiday appetizer.

Sweet Potato-Cranberry Scones with Molasses-Orange Butter Recipe

These cranberry-speckled scones make the perfect food gift to give this holiday season.

Stuffed Endive with Herbed Goat Cheese

If desired, include red Belgian endive leaves along with the green, to make this "wreath" look more Christmassy.

Christmas Sunrise Recipe

Although the name of this drink is the Christmas Sunrise, you'll want to make it for many more sunrises after December 25.

Cranberry Sangría Punch Recipe

This wintry, ruby-red spin on sangria is a staff favorite but comes with a warning: It goes down easy!

Cornmeal Popovers

2
Your bread basket needs an update.

Spinach-Stuffed Mushrooms Recipe

Two favorite party appetizers combine to make one incredible bite.

Pickled Beets Recipe

Add some pickled vegetables to your classic relish tray this holiday.

Baked Goat Cheese Spread with Pepper Jelly

No appetizer spread is complete without a cheesy dip.

Baby Hasselback Potatoes with Blue Cheese and Bacon

Hasselback-style potatoes have thin, accordion-like slices that turn crisp in the oven. Blue cheese and bacon bring them over the top for the holidays.

Pear-and-Brie Puff Pastry Tarts

1
Fall's gorgeous pears shine in this stunning and delicious party appetizer.

Petite Sweet Potato Biscuits with Pulled Pork and Slaw Recipe

The sweet potato biscuits freeze beautifully--thaw, bake, and top them just before serving.

Stuffed Celery Recipe with Cream Cheese and Walnuts

This stuffed celery recipe is a multi-generational favorite.

Garlic Butter-Roasted Shrimp Cocktail Recipe

It's time to swap out your chilled shrimp ring for these mouthwatering garlic butter-roasted shrimp and zesty cocktail sauce.

Blue Cheese-and-Pecan Stuffed Cherry Peppers Recipe

1
These stuffed peppers are the creamy, crunchy bites you need at every holiday party.

Cranberry Baked Brie Bites

A festive take on your go-to appetizer.

Christmas Snow Salad

4
Despite its charming name, the recipe does not contain actual snow. (Sorry, kids.)

Christmas Tree Spinach Dip Recipe

Puff pastry and a spinach dip filling make for a buttery pull-apart bread that's festive in both shape and flavor.

Spinach-and-Artichoke Bites Recipe

It's time to sub out your classic spinach and artichoke dip for this satisfying bite-sized appetizer.

French Onion Puff Pastry Bites Recipe

These elegant looking little appetizers are surprisingly easy to make, thanks to store-bought puff pastry.

Easy BBQ Shrimp

When you add this easy dish to the appetizer table, guests will certainly be swarming you for the recipe.

Emerald Salad

1
Is it a side? Is it a dessert? The world may never know.

Whole-Grain Mini Bread Loaves Recipe

1
All it takes is a little yeast and a little patience to turn the dream of making homemade bread into a reality.

Beef Tenderloin Crostini

This elegant appetizer is like a steakhouse dinner in a single bite.
