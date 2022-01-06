Christmas Appetizers and Finger Foods

Cheese Puffs with Ham Salad Recipe
If you love to entertain, this is a great recipe to know by heart.
Cheddar Cheese Shortbread Crackers
These crisp, buttery crackers make an impressive hostess gift alongside a bottle of wine.
Baked Brie Bites
This five-ingredient appetizer packs a lot of flavor and texture into one bite. For some holiday green, top red pepper jelly with fresh parsley.
Buttermilk Drop Biscuits Recipe
These fuss-free drop biscuits come together in 35 minutes and are delicious.
Cheesy Garlic, Herb, And Ham Bites
What is better than a hot ham and cheese sandwich? How about a tiny ham and cheese party appetizer?