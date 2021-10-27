Style

Most Recent

I'm Late to the Party, but I'm in Love With Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Mascara
It leaves lashes defined with no clumps in sight.
11-Year-Old Arkansas Boy Wins Mullet Competition, Donates Earnings to Foster Care
What started as a fun quarantine haircut has now raised more than $7,000 for children in the foster care system. 
Shoppers Have Spoken—This Is the Best Makeup on Amazon
Revlon, NYX, Maybelline, and Essence all made the cut.
This Retinol Body Lotion Is the Smoothing and Firming Routine for Everywhere Below Your Face
Why not use the youth-boosting ingredient on your body, too?
Why You Should Be Using Liquid Blush Instead of Powder—Plus, The 5 Best Liquid Blushes To Shop
Trade in dull and matte for radiant and youthful.
Why Does My Hair Get Greasy So Fast?
Unlikely culprits are lurking at every turn.
Advertisement

More Style

Pearl Engagement Rings That Prove Diamonds Aren't Always a Girl's Best Friend
With a pearl engagement ring, the world is your oyster.
The 10 Best Foundations, Chosen by Makeup Artists
Their favorite formulas begin at under $20.
Bridal Shower Dresses That Will Make You the Picture of Bridal Elegance
Erin Napier Met the "Childhood Hero" Who Inspired Her Signature Short Hairstyle
Engraved Lipstick from Estée Lauder Is the Perfect Gift for Moms and Grandmas Who Have Everything
Amazon Secretly Cut Prices on Dozens of Beauty Products
Why You Should Really Start Using White Eyeliner Instead of Black

Time to trade in your trusty dark pencil.

All Style

You Can Save Up to 75 Percent on Kate Spade Purses and Jewelry Right Now
Can You Wear Black to a Wedding?
Even Shoppers Who Are 'Completely Helpless When It Comes to Hairstyling' Get Perfect Curls With Chi's Curler
The 9 Best Concealers for Mature Skin, According to Makeup Artists
The Best Makeup, Skincare, and Hair Deals to Shop From Amazon's Massive Black Friday Sale
Amazon Has L'Oréal Skincare Products on Sale for Some of the Lowest Prices We've Ever Seen
Amazon Is Slashing Prices Up to 69 Percent Off on Everything Ahead of Cyber Monday
These Radiance-Boosting Exfoliating Masks Are the Keys To Aging Gracefully
Charlotte Tilbury's Holiday Lipstick Set Is the Beauty Gift You'll Want To Buy for Yourself
The Inspiration Behind Erin Wexstten's Plant-Based Brand Oxalis Apothecary
Dresses for Thanksgiving That Are So Cute, You'll Wear Them on Repeat—All Under $45
Your Complete Etiquette Guide to Repurposing an Heirloom Engagement Ring
This Gift Set From a Jackie Kennedy-Approved Skincare Brand Is on Sale at Nordstrom
Olive & June Just Launched Their Biggest Sale of the Year
Does Nail Polish Expire? Everything You Need to Know Before Your Next At-Home Manicure
The Best Purses on Amazon To Shop Now, According to Thousands of Reviews
I Love a Good Budget Buy, and These Are the Fashion Deals I'm Shopping on Black Friday
The Luxurious Lip Balm I'm Giving to All My Friends This Holiday Season
Amazon Dropped Thousands of Fashion Deals on Dresses, Sweaters, and Boots—Here Are the Best Under $40
Vera Bradley's New Peanuts-Themed Collection is a Nostalgic Dream
Wedding Dress Trends We Can't Wait to See in 2022
Shoppers are Saying This Oil Reduces the Appearance of Dark Spots and Wrinkles in Just One Week—and It's Currently on Sale
Experts Say These 7 Nail Polish Colors Will Be Everywhere This Winter—and They're All Under $11 on Amazon
The New Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus Is the Perfect Upgrade to the Viral Blow-Dry Brush
What is the Calligraphy Haircut?
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com