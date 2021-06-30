45 Holiday Finger Foods To Serve at Every Party This Season

By Marissa Wu Updated August 15, 2022
Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Ah, appetizers. They hold that sacred spot between the previous meal and the one to come and have, on many occasions, staved off the gurgling of our stomachs as we waited for the main course. Few things are more delightful than walking into a relative's home for a holiday gathering and seeing the table already piled high with snacks while the turkey taunts you from the oven. And yet fewer still are the delights of the holiday finger foods. Sure, we love our dips, focaccias, and soups, but the true winners are the ones that require little more than our fingers and a napkin.

Bite-sized treats are perfectly pop-able and are neat and tidy as far as appetizers go. No more losing track of your plate somewhere around the living room, or finding all your guests' plates in odd places if you're the host. Here, 45 holiday finger foods to serve at every party this season—from Christmas and Hanukkah to New Year's Eve, and beyond.

1 of 45

Creamy Spinach-Ricotta Crostini

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Creamy Spinach-Ricotta Crostini 

An impressive-looking appetizer that takes just 15 minutes to make? It sounds too good to be true but it's not thanks to this crispy crostini topped with spinach, herbs, and goat cheese. 

2 of 45

Spicy Bisquick Sausage Balls

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel Food Styling: Ali Ramee Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

Recipe: Spicy Bisquick Sausage Balls

It's no secret that Southerners love sausage balls. While we all have our go-to recipes, this one is worth trying for the holiday season because it has extra kick of spice that guests won't be expecting. 

3 of 45

Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Cups

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Cups

This appetizer can be prepped in advance and takes just 5 minutes to bake. It's a crowd-pleaser, especially for vegetarian guests. 

4 of 45

Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Puffs

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Puffs

Flakey phyllo meets a savory mushroom filling made decadent with cream, Gruyère, and a splash of sherry.

5 of 45

Coffee-Rubbed Beef Tenderloin Crostini

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Coffee-Rubbed Beef Tenderloin Crostini

Tender beef sits atop generously thick slices of crusty baguette, ready for hungry guests to swipe from the table, with only the need for a napkin.

6 of 45

Cranberry Brie Bites

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Cranberry Brie Bites

Name a more iconic duo. We'll wait.

7 of 45

Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites

Spicy chorizo and earthy sweet potato meet the sweetness of plum jam or scuppernong jelly—you decide.

8 of 45

Broiled Oysters with Tasso Breadcrumbs

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Broiled Oysters with Tasso Breadcrumbs

Seafood lovers will scoop these up. Added perk? No waste since you serve them on the half shell.

9 of 45

Chicks in a Blanket

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Chicks in a Blanket

The pigs are out of town in our rendition of Chicks in a Blanket. Store-bought, buttery crescent roll dough ensconces mini chicken-and-apple sausages for a delightful twist on a well-known treat.

10 of 45

Baked Brie Bites

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Baked Brie Bites

Our Baked Brie Bites are glorious little phyllo cups overflowing with melty brie, crunchy pecans, and some red pepper jelly.

11 of 45

Muffuletta Deviled Eggs

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Muffuletta Deviled Eggs

New Orleans' favorite sandwich gets the deviled egg treatment, olives, pickled vegetables, salami, and all.

12 of 45

Cheddar Cheese Straws

Credit: Lee Harrelson

Recipe: Cheddar Cheese Straws

If you want to play it safe, no one ever said no to a cheese straw, and these are as good as it gets.

13 of 45

Muffin Pan Tomato Tarts

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Muffin Pan Tomato Tarts

Puff pastry provides the buttery base and cup for these tiny tomato tarts. Cheddar cheese adds sharpness and basil keeps things fresh.

14 of 45

Tex-Mex Deviled Eggs

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Tex-Mex Deviled Eggs

These deviled eggs have gone rogue in the best way, thanks to the addition of chili powder, peppers, and Cheddar cheese.

15 of 45

Potato Latkes

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Potato Latkes

This classic potato pancake recipe comes from Atlanta chef Todd Ginsberg. His secret? Clarified butter. It will get you those lacy, crispy edges.

16 of 45

Party Poppers

Credit: Hector M. Sanchez Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Party Poppers

What's a Party Popper, you ask? Chicken, bacon, and herbs stuffed into jalapeño chilis and drizzled with lime. You're welcome.

17 of 45

Cornmeal Popovers

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Cornmeal Popovers

We could never say no to a good popover, and we're pretty sure your guests won't be able to either.

18 of 45

Mini Black Bean and Cheese Enchiladas

Credit: Stephen DeVries

Recipe: Mini Black Bean and Cheese Enchiladas

These little enchiladas come in their own cups; no plate necessary. The only danger is that everyone will fill up before it's time for dinner.

19 of 45

Marshmallow Dreidels

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Marshmallow Dreidels

These might belong in the dessert category, but who could resist one or two before the big meal?

20 of 45

Georgia-Style Boiled Peanuts

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Georgia-Style Boiled Peanuts

Calling for only two ingredients, these peanuts are the easiest appetizer you can make, and the ones sure to fly off the table first.

21 of 45

Crispy Baked Chicken Wings

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Crispy Baked Chicken Wings

You'll need a napkin for this one, and maybe a plate. But you can still use your fingers!

22 of 45

Asparagus Ribbon Crostini

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

Recipe: Asparagus Ribbon Crostini

Crunchy crostini topped with peeled asparagus, lemon garnish, and mint, this appetizer can be a light and welcome addition to any holiday dinner menu. 

23 of 45

Ham-and-Cheese Sliders

Credit: Photography and Styling: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Ham-and-Cheese Sliders

It wouldn't be a proper gathering without a classic Ham-and-Cheese Slider. Using Hawaiian rolls helps keep things individualized and easy to pick up off the appetizer table.

24 of 45

Clam Chowder Fritters

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Clam Chowder Fritters

Soup as a finger food? Yes, when it's these Clam Chowder Fritters, which are packed with plenty of clams. No skimping!

25 of 45

Bacon-Parmesan Tassies

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipes: Bacon-Parmesan Tassies

These little cups of bacon and cheesy goodness will be the delight of the party.

26 of 45

Petite Sweet Potato Biscuits with Pulled Pork and Slaw

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Recipe: Petite Sweet Potato Biscuits with Pulled Pork and Slaw

If you want to pull out all the stops for your holiday feast, start with these appetizers. Fluffy sweet potato biscuits hold a generous helping of pulled pork and coleslaw, all while remaining a manageable finger food.

27 of 45

Spicy Strawberry-Goat Cheese Crostini

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Spicy Strawberry-Goat Cheese Crostini

Try this unexpected pairing at your New Year's Eve soirée and listen as your guests remember them well into the new year. Sweet strawberries take some heat from a jalapeño chili, and everything is mellowed out by some creamy goat cheese.

28 of 45

Inside-Out Hot Brown Bites

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Inside-Out Hot Brown Bites

The Kentucky classic is made pop-able in the form of these Hot Brown Bites packed with tomato, bacon, turkey, and cheese.

29 of 45

Spicy Sweet Potato Crostini

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Spicy Sweet Potato Crostini

This gluten-free crostini swaps the bread for broiled sweet potato slices and pecans that add a satisfying crunch.

30 of 45

Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese

Pepper jelly is a party trick Southerners swear by, and this holiday rendition is made even better with the addition of shrimp and seasoned crackers. 

31 of 45

Arancini with Pomodoro Dipping Sauce

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

Recipe: Arancini with Pomodoro Dipping Sauce

An Italian staple, this dish is the perfect combination of cheesy, crispy, and cute. Pair with Pomodoro sauce and toothpicks, and you're ready to serve. 

32 of 45

Bacon-Cheese Gougères

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Bacon Cheese Gougères

Cheese and bacon—need we say more? This is a traditionally French appetizer that may sound fancy, but trust us: It's a tasty dish that any Southern crowd will  love. 

33 of 45

Fried Olives with Blue Cheese Aïoli

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

Recipe: Fried Olives with Blue Cheese Aïoli

Olives are not just for martinis during the holiday season! This year, they have a spot on the table, too, when fried in a special batter and paired with Blue Cheese Aïoli. 

34 of 45

Stuffed Endive with Herbed Goat Cheese

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Stuffed Endive with Herbed Goat Cheese

It's a handheld salad. Endive leaves serve as the cups for rich goat cheese stuffed with chives, parsley, and tarragon.

35 of 45

No-Stuff Deviled Eggs

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: No-Stuff Deviled Eggs

Deviled eggs deserve a spot on any holiday spread, no arguments accepted. This no-stuff recipe is an easy way to serve them, but your own way. 

36 of 45

Pear-and-Brie Puff Pastry Tarts

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Pear-and-Brie Puff Pastry Tarts

Turn a puff pastry into a crowd-friendly appetizer by topping it with sliced pears and brie. Then, cut into bites depending on the group size! 

37 of 45

Fried Artichoke Hearts with Roasted Red Pepper Aïoli

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

Recipe: Fried Artichoke Hearts with Roasted Red Pepper Aïoli

Sure, we love anything fried, but these artichoke hearts feel especially seasonal when served with Red Pepper Aïoli. 

38 of 45

Spicy Cheese Twists

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Spicy Cheese Twists

Cheese straws but make them even more spicy. These treats are the perfect party nibble—good luck limiting yourself to just one. 

39 of 45

Homemade Potato Chips with Fried Herbs

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

Recipe: Homemade Potato Chips with Fried Herbs

Potato chips can be fancy! This homemade version is plain enough for kids to enjoy but unique enough for adults to get excited about them, too. 

40 of 45

Bacon-Wrapped Smokies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Smokies

Bacon-wrapped smokies, only sweeter, with brown sugar and honey. Yum! 

41 of 45

Cocktail Meatballs

Recipe: Cocktail Meatballs

This is the recipe if you want to feed a crowd. Four dozen pork meatballs are seasoned with fresh black pepper and horseradish. Everyone will be popping them like potato chips.

42 of 45

Cheese Dreams

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Cheese Dreams

Safe to say we taste these in our sleep.

43 of 45

Cheese Snappy Wafers

Credit: Hector M. Sanchez

Recipe: Cheese Snappy Wafers

They say this is a favorite of the Southern hostess, and given the fact that it's pretty much straight up sharp Cheddar, we can see why.

44 of 45

Meatball Sliders with Tomato Sauce

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Meatball Sliders with Tomato Sauce

These tiny Meatball Sliders will keep hunger at bay while the turkey's in the oven.

45 of 45

Sweet-and-Salty Snack Mix

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Katie Jacobs

Recipe: Sweet-and-Salty Snack Mix

If you're planning an all-day celebration, these snacks are a great way to tide everyone over between lunch and dinner.

By Marissa Wu