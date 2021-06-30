Ah, appetizers. They hold that sacred spot between the previous meal and the one to come and have, on many occasions, staved off the gurgling of our stomachs as we waited for the main course. Few things are more delightful than walking into a relative's home for a holiday gathering and seeing the table already piled high with snacks while the turkey taunts you from the oven. And yet fewer still are the delights of the holiday finger foods. Sure, we love our dips, focaccias, and soups, but the true winners are the ones that require little more than our fingers and a napkin.

Bite-sized treats are perfectly pop-able and are neat and tidy as far as appetizers go. No more losing track of your plate somewhere around the living room, or finding all your guests' plates in odd places if you're the host. Here, 45 holiday finger foods to serve at every party this season—from Christmas and Hanukkah to New Year's Eve, and beyond.