45 Holiday Finger Foods To Serve at Every Party This Season
Ah, appetizers. They hold that sacred spot between the previous meal and the one to come and have, on many occasions, staved off the gurgling of our stomachs as we waited for the main course. Few things are more delightful than walking into a relative's home for a holiday gathering and seeing the table already piled high with snacks while the turkey taunts you from the oven. And yet fewer still are the delights of the holiday finger foods. Sure, we love our dips, focaccias, and soups, but the true winners are the ones that require little more than our fingers and a napkin.
Bite-sized treats are perfectly pop-able and are neat and tidy as far as appetizers go. No more losing track of your plate somewhere around the living room, or finding all your guests' plates in odd places if you're the host. Here, 45 holiday finger foods to serve at every party this season—from Christmas and Hanukkah to New Year's Eve, and beyond.
Creamy Spinach-Ricotta Crostini
An impressive-looking appetizer that takes just 15 minutes to make? It sounds too good to be true but it's not thanks to this crispy crostini topped with spinach, herbs, and goat cheese.
Spicy Bisquick Sausage Balls
It's no secret that Southerners love sausage balls. While we all have our go-to recipes, this one is worth trying for the holiday season because it has extra kick of spice that guests won't be expecting.
Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Cups
This appetizer can be prepped in advance and takes just 5 minutes to bake. It's a crowd-pleaser, especially for vegetarian guests.
Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Puffs
Flakey phyllo meets a savory mushroom filling made decadent with cream, Gruyère, and a splash of sherry.
Coffee-Rubbed Beef Tenderloin Crostini
Tender beef sits atop generously thick slices of crusty baguette, ready for hungry guests to swipe from the table, with only the need for a napkin.
Cranberry Brie Bites
Name a more iconic duo. We'll wait.
Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites
Spicy chorizo and earthy sweet potato meet the sweetness of plum jam or scuppernong jelly—you decide.
Broiled Oysters with Tasso Breadcrumbs
Seafood lovers will scoop these up. Added perk? No waste since you serve them on the half shell.
Chicks in a Blanket
The pigs are out of town in our rendition of Chicks in a Blanket. Store-bought, buttery crescent roll dough ensconces mini chicken-and-apple sausages for a delightful twist on a well-known treat.
Baked Brie Bites
Our Baked Brie Bites are glorious little phyllo cups overflowing with melty brie, crunchy pecans, and some red pepper jelly.
Muffuletta Deviled Eggs
New Orleans' favorite sandwich gets the deviled egg treatment, olives, pickled vegetables, salami, and all.
Cheddar Cheese Straws
If you want to play it safe, no one ever said no to a cheese straw, and these are as good as it gets.
Muffin Pan Tomato Tarts
Puff pastry provides the buttery base and cup for these tiny tomato tarts. Cheddar cheese adds sharpness and basil keeps things fresh.
Tex-Mex Deviled Eggs
These deviled eggs have gone rogue in the best way, thanks to the addition of chili powder, peppers, and Cheddar cheese.
Potato Latkes
This classic potato pancake recipe comes from Atlanta chef Todd Ginsberg. His secret? Clarified butter. It will get you those lacy, crispy edges.
Party Poppers
What's a Party Popper, you ask? Chicken, bacon, and herbs stuffed into jalapeño chilis and drizzled with lime. You're welcome.
Cornmeal Popovers
We could never say no to a good popover, and we're pretty sure your guests won't be able to either.
Mini Black Bean and Cheese Enchiladas
These little enchiladas come in their own cups; no plate necessary. The only danger is that everyone will fill up before it's time for dinner.
Marshmallow Dreidels
These might belong in the dessert category, but who could resist one or two before the big meal?
Georgia-Style Boiled Peanuts
Calling for only two ingredients, these peanuts are the easiest appetizer you can make, and the ones sure to fly off the table first.
Crispy Baked Chicken Wings
You'll need a napkin for this one, and maybe a plate. But you can still use your fingers!
Asparagus Ribbon Crostini
Crunchy crostini topped with peeled asparagus, lemon garnish, and mint, this appetizer can be a light and welcome addition to any holiday dinner menu.
Ham-and-Cheese Sliders
It wouldn't be a proper gathering without a classic Ham-and-Cheese Slider. Using Hawaiian rolls helps keep things individualized and easy to pick up off the appetizer table.
Clam Chowder Fritters
Soup as a finger food? Yes, when it's these Clam Chowder Fritters, which are packed with plenty of clams. No skimping!
Bacon-Parmesan Tassies
These little cups of bacon and cheesy goodness will be the delight of the party.
Petite Sweet Potato Biscuits with Pulled Pork and Slaw
If you want to pull out all the stops for your holiday feast, start with these appetizers. Fluffy sweet potato biscuits hold a generous helping of pulled pork and coleslaw, all while remaining a manageable finger food.
Spicy Strawberry-Goat Cheese Crostini
Try this unexpected pairing at your New Year's Eve soirée and listen as your guests remember them well into the new year. Sweet strawberries take some heat from a jalapeño chili, and everything is mellowed out by some creamy goat cheese.
Inside-Out Hot Brown Bites
The Kentucky classic is made pop-able in the form of these Hot Brown Bites packed with tomato, bacon, turkey, and cheese.
Spicy Sweet Potato Crostini
This gluten-free crostini swaps the bread for broiled sweet potato slices and pecans that add a satisfying crunch.
Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese
Pepper jelly is a party trick Southerners swear by, and this holiday rendition is made even better with the addition of shrimp and seasoned crackers.
Arancini with Pomodoro Dipping Sauce
An Italian staple, this dish is the perfect combination of cheesy, crispy, and cute. Pair with Pomodoro sauce and toothpicks, and you're ready to serve.
Bacon-Cheese Gougères
Cheese and bacon—need we say more? This is a traditionally French appetizer that may sound fancy, but trust us: It's a tasty dish that any Southern crowd will love.
Fried Olives with Blue Cheese Aïoli
Olives are not just for martinis during the holiday season! This year, they have a spot on the table, too, when fried in a special batter and paired with Blue Cheese Aïoli.
Stuffed Endive with Herbed Goat Cheese
It's a handheld salad. Endive leaves serve as the cups for rich goat cheese stuffed with chives, parsley, and tarragon.
No-Stuff Deviled Eggs
Deviled eggs deserve a spot on any holiday spread, no arguments accepted. This no-stuff recipe is an easy way to serve them, but your own way.
Pear-and-Brie Puff Pastry Tarts
Turn a puff pastry into a crowd-friendly appetizer by topping it with sliced pears and brie. Then, cut into bites depending on the group size!
Fried Artichoke Hearts with Roasted Red Pepper Aïoli
Sure, we love anything fried, but these artichoke hearts feel especially seasonal when served with Red Pepper Aïoli.
Spicy Cheese Twists
Cheese straws but make them even more spicy. These treats are the perfect party nibble—good luck limiting yourself to just one.
Homemade Potato Chips with Fried Herbs
Potato chips can be fancy! This homemade version is plain enough for kids to enjoy but unique enough for adults to get excited about them, too.
Bacon-Wrapped Smokies
Bacon-wrapped smokies, only sweeter, with brown sugar and honey. Yum!
Cocktail Meatballs
This is the recipe if you want to feed a crowd. Four dozen pork meatballs are seasoned with fresh black pepper and horseradish. Everyone will be popping them like potato chips.
Cheese Dreams
Safe to say we taste these in our sleep.
Cheese Snappy Wafers
They say this is a favorite of the Southern hostess, and given the fact that it's pretty much straight up sharp Cheddar, we can see why.
Meatball Sliders with Tomato Sauce
These tiny Meatball Sliders will keep hunger at bay while the turkey's in the oven.
Sweet-and-Salty Snack Mix
If you're planning an all-day celebration, these snacks are a great way to tide everyone over between lunch and dinner.