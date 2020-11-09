Sprinkle Stocking Cookies

Delightfully buttery, full of almond flavor, and perfect for the sprinkle lover in your life, these Sprinkle Stocking Sugar Cookies are the ideal treat to ring in the holiday season. These cookies taste great, but the real draw is in the decoration—a fun, sparkly Christmas stocking to deck those halls. This recipe makes 3 dozen, leaving you with plenty of cookies to fill your tins .

Since the dough comes together in a snap, you’ll still have plenty of time to focus on your Christmas dinner menu. Make the dough a day in advance to allow it to chill overnight—the next day, it’s time to get baking. Turn the process of cutting, baking, and decorating into a fun activity for the whole family. Even the youngest kids can help you dip these cookies—a thick coating of assorted sprinkles makes these cookies fun for the little ones. For the neatest look, dip the lower half of each iced stocking in sprinkles before dipping the top half. Baking and decorating these cookies together will be a treasured Christmas memory for many years to come.