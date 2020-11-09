Sprinkle Stocking Cookies

Rating: Unrated

Santa might put something extra in your stocking if you leave him these cute cookies.

By Sarah Epperson

Gallery

Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe Summary

active:
1 hr
chill:
2 hrs
total:
4 hrs 30 mins
Yield:
3 dozen
Delightfully buttery, full of almond flavor, and perfect for the sprinkle lover in your life, these Sprinkle Stocking Sugar Cookies are the ideal treat to ring in the holiday season. These cookies taste great, but the real draw is in the decoration—a fun, sparkly Christmas stocking to deck those halls. This recipe makes 3 dozen, leaving you with plenty of cookies to fill your tins.

Since the dough comes together in a snap, you’ll still have plenty of time to focus on your Christmas dinner menu. Make the dough a day in advance to allow it to chill overnight—the next day, it’s time to get baking. Turn the process of cutting, baking, and decorating into a fun activity for the whole family. Even the youngest kids can help you dip these cookies—a thick coating of assorted sprinkles makes these cookies fun for the little ones. For the neatest look, dip the lower half of each iced stocking in sprinkles before dipping the top half. Baking and decorating these cookies together will be a treasured Christmas memory for many years to come.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat butter and granulated sugar with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add egg, vanilla, and (if using) almond extract. Beat until fully incorporated, about 30 seconds. Gradually add flour and salt, beating on low speed until combined, about 1 minute. Remove dough; shape into a flat disk about 1 inch thick. Wrap in plastic wrap; chill at least 2 hours or up to 24 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Transfer dough to a lightly floured work surface; roll to ⅛-inch thickness. Using a 3 ½-inch stocking-shaped cutter, cut out 36 cookies. Arrange 2 inches apart on baking sheets.

  • Bake in 2 batches in preheated oven until cookies are slightly golden around edges but pale in the center, 6 to 10 minutes per batch. Do not overbake. Cool on baking sheets 5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack; cool completely, about 30 minutes.

  • Beat powdered sugar and 6 tablespoons milk with a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment on medium speed until combined and smooth, 1 minute, stopping to scrape down bowl as needed. Beat in remaining 1 tablespoon milk 1 teaspoon at a time until desired consistency is reached. Place sprinkle (or sanding sugar) colors on separate plates. Spoon icing into a piping bag or a ziplock plastic bag with 1 small corner snipped off.

  • Working with 1 cookie at a time, pipe an icing border, and then flood with icing. Using a wooden pick, spread icing to edges and corners. While icing is still wet, dip the lower portion of the stocking in 1 color of sprinkles; dip the upper portion in another color of sprinkles. Let stand until set, about 1 hour.

