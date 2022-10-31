Food and Recipes Recipes Pickapeppa Snack Mix Be the first to rate & review! The sweet, mildly tangy Jamaican sauce is the perfect secret ingredient for all the holiday season's snacking needs. By Jasmine Smith Published on October 31, 2022 Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: JAMES RANSOM Active Time: 15 mins Cool Time: 30 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 45 mins Servings: 10 Jump to recipe Pickapeppa Sauce is a Jamaican bottled condiment that is beloved throughout the South for its tangy, peppery, mildly tart flavor. It is, not surprisingly, the secret ingredient for many recipes, and if you're not yet familiar with it, you'll be glad to learn about it with this recipe. In this classic snack mix—we use rice-cereal squares (such as Chex), pretzels, and unsalted peanuts—it's the perfect partner to a bit of brown sugar and tongue-torching cayenne pepper and chili powder. Sure, you could put out a bowl of plain peanuts or pretzels, but why we be basic when you can invigorate the pre-meal snack picks? Ingredients 1 (5-oz.) bottle Pickapeppa Sauce ½ cup unsalted butter ½ cup light brown sugar 1 ½ tsp. cayenne pepper 1 ¼ tsp. kosher salt 5 cups rice-cereal squares (such as Chex) 3 cups pretzels 1 ½ cups unsalted peanuts Directions Preheat oven to 250°F with racks in top third and center of oven. Line two large rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. Heat Pickapeppa Sauce, butter, sugar, chili powder, cayenne pepper, and kosher salt in a small saucepan over medium. Cook, stirring occasionally, until butter is melted. Remove from heat. Combine cereal, pretzels, and peanuts in a large bowl. Drizzle with half of the butter mixture; gently toss to coat. Add remaining butter mixture; gently toss to coat. Arrange in a single layer on prepared pans. Bake until lightly browned and crisp, about 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes and rotating pans halfway through bake time. Let cool completely on baking sheets, about 30 minutes. Rate it Print