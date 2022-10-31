Pickapeppa Snack Mix

Jump to recipe

Pickapeppa Sauce is a Jamaican bottled condiment that is beloved throughout the South for its tangy, peppery, mildly tart flavor. It is, not surprisingly, the secret ingredient for many recipes, and if you're not yet familiar with it, you'll be glad to learn about it with this recipe.

In this classic snack mix—we use rice-cereal squares (such as Chex), pretzels, and unsalted peanuts—it's the perfect partner to a bit of brown sugar and tongue-torching cayenne pepper and chili powder. Sure, you could put out a bowl of plain peanuts or pretzels, but why we be basic when you can invigorate the pre-meal snack picks?