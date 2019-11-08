Beer-Cheese Fondue

Rating: Unrated

Add some fun to your holiday party with this recipe.

By Paige Grandjean

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Yield:
Serves 8
No one at your holiday party will be able to resist a piping hot pot of cheese fondue, especially when served with tasty dipping options like sliced cooked bratwurst, steamed broccoli florets, roasted Brussels sprouts, and roasted fingerling potatoes. Cooked ingredients pair wonderfully with this decadent, creamy sauce flavored with dry mustard, Gruyère, Cheddar, Worcestershire sauce, and a lager beer. When serving, always keep the cheese mixture below a simmer or it might break. Serve immediately and hold over Sterno to keep the cheese from cooling and clumping together.

  • Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium-low. Gradually whisk in flour. Cook, whisking constantly, until lightly browned, about 1 minute. Gradually whisk in beer and heavy cream. Cook, whisking constantly, until sauce has thickened and begins to bubble, 3 to 4 minutes. Gradually add Gruyère and Cheddar, whisking constantly, allowing each addition to melt and become incorporated before adding more. Whisk in Worcestershire sauce and dry mustard until smooth. Transfer mixture to a fondue pot; cover and keep warm. Serve immediately.

