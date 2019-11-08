Beer-Cheese Fondue
Add some fun to your holiday party with this recipe.
Gallery
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall
Recipe Summary
No one at your holiday party will be able to resist a piping hot pot of cheese fondue, especially when served with tasty dipping options like sliced cooked bratwurst, steamed broccoli florets, roasted Brussels sprouts, and roasted fingerling potatoes. Cooked ingredients pair wonderfully with this decadent, creamy sauce flavored with dry mustard, Gruyère, Cheddar, Worcestershire sauce, and a lager beer. When serving, always keep the cheese mixture below a simmer or it might break. Serve immediately and hold over Sterno to keep the cheese from cooling and clumping together.