Crispy Cheese Wafers Recipe

I needed a snack and had to use what was on hand. So I used half grated pepperjack cheese and half Mexican mixed cheese. The mix wouldn't come together so I put the bowl in the oven for a minute or two and it helped turn the ingredients into a texture which would allow me to roll little balls. I had no rice krispies but I did have corn chex. I seasoned the dough with a little envelope of chili flakes that came with some pizza, some Maggi seasoning, and onion and garlic powder. I was afraid the corn chex would get crushed but I was careful and rolled the dough into thick nuggetty balls. I sprinkled them with fresh thyme leaves and flattened them firmly and gently with the bottom of a plastic measuring cup, so they looked quite uniform. I put them in the oven and about 5 minutes into it, I pulled them out and flattened them a little more with my fingers. They baked about a half an hour and were delicious with pimento cheese spread. The corn chex looked great embedded in the wafers and did not crush or fall off the wafers, and they were really crispy and flavorful. Five Stars!!