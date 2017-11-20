Crispy Cheese Wafers Recipe

Everyone simply loves these because they are extra crunchy from the addition of rice cereal. I strongly suggest serving these round wafers alongside a dish of pepper jelly and a block of softened cream cheese or log of goat cheese. Smear a little cheese on a wafer and top with a dab of the jelly to form a perfect bite. Repeat often. Luckily this recipe makes about 4 dozen wafers, so you might have just enough to go around. You can find this recipe and more in The Southern Living Community Cookbook: Celebration Food and Fellowship in the American South by Sheri Castle.

By Susan Brown, Birmingham, AL

  • Preheat the oven to 350°.

  • Mix together cheese, butter, flour, red pepper, Worcestershire and salt in a large bowl until mixture forms a ball that lightly sticks together and pulls in all the flour. (Hands might work best for this).

  • Gently fold cereal into dough.

  • Shape mixture into 1-inch balls. Place balls about 1 inch apart on an ungreased baking sheet. Flatten each ball with a fork, making a crisscross pattern.

  • Bake 15 minutes or until firm. Cool on pan on wire rack. Store in airtight container up to 1 week.

Chef's Notes

For best results, grate the cheese by hand. That small step makes a big difference in the success of the recipe. When you need only a quick sprinkling of cheese, the convenience of packaged pre-grated cheese comes in handy. However, when cheese is the star ingredient, a great recipe tastes best when made with freshly grated or shredded cheese. The term "grated" implies small, fine pieces, so a rasp-style grater works very well. The word "shredded" indicates larger pieces, such as from the large holes on a box-style grater. Most food processors have disks that can quickly grate or shred cheese. Chilled, firm cheese is easiest to grate or shred.

