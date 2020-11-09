Santa's Kitchen-Sink Cookies

These cookies are meant to be versatile and adaptable (after all, they’re named after that famed jumble in your kitchen sink). The whole idea is to make use of whatever you’ve got in the pantry. We love to combine salty and sweet flavors in these cookies—you’ll find pretzel pieces, chocolate chips, and marshmallows in ours. For this seasonal variety, we like to add red and green M&Ms for a festive touch (if you can’t find Christmas M&M’s, just use original, and if you have the time, pick out the red and green). One smart tip from our Test Kitchen: Folding in the mix-ins with a spoon versus beating them with a mixer prevents the M&Ms from cracking, the marshmallows from being spread and losing their shape, and the pretzels from breaking into smaller pieces. This dough also benefits from an overnight rest before baking.