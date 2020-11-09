Santa's Kitchen-Sink Cookies
Keep the kids busy for a while with these fun and easy-to-make cookies.
Recipe Summary
Fair warning: Our Santa’s Kitchen Sink Cookies are quite addictive. A holiday twist on our family-friendly Kitchen Sink Cookies, these seasonal stunners were sent straight from the North Pole to your door. Santa’s Kitchen Sink Cookies are designed to be a great baking project to take on with your kids.
These cookies are meant to be versatile and adaptable (after all, they’re named after that famed jumble in your kitchen sink). The whole idea is to make use of whatever you’ve got in the pantry. We love to combine salty and sweet flavors in these cookies—you’ll find pretzel pieces, chocolate chips, and marshmallows in ours. For this seasonal variety, we like to add red and green M&Ms for a festive touch (if you can’t find Christmas M&M’s, just use original, and if you have the time, pick out the red and green). One smart tip from our Test Kitchen: Folding in the mix-ins with a spoon versus beating them with a mixer prevents the M&Ms from cracking, the marshmallows from being spread and losing their shape, and the pretzels from breaking into smaller pieces. This dough also benefits from an overnight rest before baking.
While we adore this recipe as-is, it’s completely customizable. If you want to up the salt factor, add in crushed potato chips. For a sweeter flavor, throw in some raisins. It’s entirely up to you. We do recommend topping these Santa’s Kitchen Sink Cookies with a sprinkle of sea salt after baking, which adds a touch of elegance and rounds out all the flavors. We can guarantee that these flavor-bombs will automatically win your cookie swap.