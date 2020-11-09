Santa's Kitchen-Sink Cookies

Keep the kids busy for a while with these fun and easy-to-make cookies.

By Sarah Epperson

30 mins
1 hr
2 hrs 35 mins
3 dozen
Fair warning: Our Santa’s Kitchen Sink Cookies are quite addictive. A holiday twist on our family-friendly Kitchen Sink Cookies, these seasonal stunners were sent straight from the North Pole to your door. Santa’s Kitchen Sink Cookies are designed to be a great baking project to take on with your kids.

These cookies are meant to be versatile and adaptable (after all, they’re named after that famed jumble in your kitchen sink). The whole idea is to make use of whatever you’ve got in the pantry. We love to combine salty and sweet flavors in these cookies—you’ll find pretzel pieces, chocolate chips, and marshmallows in ours. For this seasonal variety, we like to add red and green M&Ms for a festive touch (if you can’t find Christmas M&M’s, just use original, and if you have the time, pick out the red and green). One smart tip from our Test Kitchen: Folding in the mix-ins with a spoon versus beating them with a mixer prevents the M&Ms from cracking, the marshmallows from being spread and losing their shape, and the pretzels from breaking into smaller pieces. This dough also benefits from an overnight rest before baking.

While we adore this recipe as-is, it’s completely customizable. If you want to up the salt factor, add in crushed potato chips. For a sweeter flavor, throw in some raisins. It’s entirely up to you. We do recommend topping these Santa’s Kitchen Sink Cookies with a sprinkle of sea salt after baking, which adds a touch of elegance and rounds out all the flavors. We can guarantee that these flavor-bombs will automatically win your cookie swap.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in vanilla until combined. Beat in eggs 1 at a time on medium-low speed until just combined, about 20 seconds. 

  • Whisk together all-purpose flour, cake flour, baking soda, baking powder, and kosher salt in a medium bowl until combined. Gradually add to butter mixture, beating on low speed until well combined, about 2 minutes. Add candy-coated chocolate pieces, pretzels, chocolate chips, and marshmallows; fold into dough using a rubber spatula. Cover; chill at least 1 hour or up to overnight (8 hours).

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Line 3 baking sheets with parchment paper. Remove dough from refrigerator, and unwrap. Scoop 12 dough balls using a 2-inch cookie scoop (about 3 tablespoons each), and arrange 2 inches apart on 1 prepared baking sheet. (Return remaining dough in bowl to refrigerator until ready to bake.) Bake until edges are golden, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from oven; immediately sprinkle with sea salt. Cool on baking sheet 5 minutes. Transfer to wire racks; cool cookies completely, about 20 minutes. Repeat procedure twice with remaining dough.

