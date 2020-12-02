Sausage balls are a forever favorite in Southern kitchens, and, as you’ll see in this recipe, we’ve managed to make them even more Southern. That’s thanks to the addition of pimiento cheese, a regional classic in its own right. Take your mornings up a notch with this delicious—and deliciously easy—recipe for Pimiento Cheese Sausage Balls. This simple recipe requires only four ingredients and makes the absolute most of a box of all-purpose baking mix, such as Bisquick Original Pancake & Baking Mix, which so many of us have in our cabinets waiting for a recipe just like this one. Our Test Kitchen is filled with fans of these balls, one of whom said, “These are a delight!” and also touted their ability to take you through the season of breakfasts, lunches, and appetizers, saying, “Make a double batch, roll them into balls and freeze in a single layer. Transfer to a zip-top bag, and just bake off what you need.” The recipe makes 50 balls, and they freeze very well. Just roll them into balls, and freeze raw. When you bring them out to bake from frozen, be sure to add a couple of minutes to your bake time to ensure doneness.