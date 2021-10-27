The South's Best 2022

Join us in celebrating the people, places, and communities that make our home more vibrant than ever. Here are the South's must-visit destinations, as voted on by our readers.

Cities and Towns

The South's Best Winners 2022
The South's Best Cities 2022
The South's cities are calling your name.
The South's Best Cities on the Rise 2022
These up-and-comers are rising in the ranks as destinations in their own right.
The South's Best Small Towns 2022
Big on charm, small on size—and we wouldn't have it any other way.
The South's Best Mountain Towns 2022
Head to the mountains to find some of the South's most inviting small towns.
The South's Best College Towns 2022
These college towns have charming squares, inspired food scenes, and spectacular natural surroundings, but it's your love for them that makes them the best.
Getaways

The South's Best Beach Towns 2022
Start dreaming of your next sunny getaway.
The South's Best Family Getaways 2022
Pack your walking shoes and bring the whole family.
The South's Best Resorts 2022
The South's Best Lake Towns 2022
The South's Best State Parks 2022
The South's Best Scenic Drives 2022

The Best of the Best

The South's Best Barbecue in Every State 2022
The South's Best Breweries 2022
The South's Best Bakeries 2022
The South's Best Museums 2022
The South's Best City 2022: Charleston, South Carolina
The South's Best City on the Rise 2022: Greenville, South Carolina
The South's Best Small Town 2022: Beaufort, South Carolina
The South's Best College Town 2022: Athens, Georgia
The South's Best Lake Town 2022: Lake Lure, North Carolina
South's Best State Park 2022: Grandfather Mountain
The South's Best Scenic Drive 2022: The Blue Ridge Parkway
The South's Best Museum 2022: U.S. Space & Rocket Center
The South's Best Brewery 2022: Palmetto Brewing Company
Hilton Head Island, SC: The South's Best Little Beach Town
Experience the Magic of Gatlinburg, Tennessee, the South's Best Mountain Town
Hattie B's Is the Hottest Chicken in Town
Parkway Bakery and Tavern's Po'Boys are Worth the Wait
Torchy's Is the Taco Giant of Texas
The Inn on Biltmore Estate in Asheville: The South's Great Estate
Back in the Day Bakery Is Savannah's Sweetest Spot
The Incredible Revival of Fort Worth, Texas
7 Fun Things To Do During Your Visit to Fredericksburg, Texas
It's Always the Right Time for an Asheville Mountain Getaway
Family-Fun Things to Do in Orlando Beyond Theme Parks
What to Eat and Do in Atlanta Right Now
Things to Do in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, a Charming Coastal Town
Plan a Weekend Getaway Full of Riverside Adventures in Chattanooga, Tennessee
It's Time to Visit Bryson City, North Carolina — This Hidden Mountain Gem Won't Be a Secret Much Longer
Why You Should Plan a Visit To Charlotte in 2022
10 Things to Do in Sandy Springs, Georgia
Dunedin is the Hidden Florida Getaway That Should Be on Your Radar for 2022
The Best Things to Do in Louisville, Kentucky
How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Guntersville, Alabama
Gainesville: The Northern Florida City with Its Own Groove
How To Plan Your Next Visit to Dallas, Texas
Davidson Is the North Carolina Town That's Straight Out of a Hallmark Movie
10 Things to Do in Alpharetta, Georgia
Things To Do In Virginia Beach Beyond the Boardwalk
How to Spend a Weekend in Durham, North Carolina
The Best Things To Do in Metairie, Louisiana
Your Ultimate Guide to Greensboro, Georgia
Why You Should Plan a Trip to Berea, Kentucky
What To Do and Eat in Nashville Right Now
The 20 Best Things To Do in Key West
Why You Should Plan a Weekend in Florence, Alabama
15 Reasons Why You Should Plan a Visit to Pensacola for Your Next Non-Beach Vacation
10 Fun Things To Do in Knoxville
Why You'll Love New Smyrna Beach
10 Fun Things To Do in Delray Beach, South Florida's Colorful Escape
The Best Things To Do In Myrtle Beach
12 Things To Do in Austin, Texas, According to a Local
Our Favorite Things To Do in Richmond, Virginia
7 Things You're Missing in Bowling Green, Kentucky
Discover the Charm of Williamsburg, Virginia
Experience the Charm of Covington, Louisiana
Enjoy the Beauty and Slow Pace of Lewes, Delaware
Why You Need to Escape to the Georgia Mountains This Fall
