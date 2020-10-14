Spicy Sweet Potato Crostini
Did you think crostini could only be made from bread? Think again. These small-bite sweet potato crostini appetizers are loaded with fun and flavor and are the perfect accompaniment to other party appetizers, such as Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Cups and Broiled Oysters. Look for sweet potatoes that are uniform width so that when you cut them, you will have uniform round slices. This will help ensure they all cook in the same amount of time. For a rustic look, you can even leave some of the skin on when slicing the potatoes. The honey mixture can be made a day ahead and stored at room temperature. Transfer to a squeeze bottle for an easier (and mess-free), more even drizzle. This method makes a fun switch-up from your usual weeknight sweet potato dishes. Simply broil the potatoes, place them on a serving platter, add dollops of goat cheese, and the sprinkle the entire dish with nuts and honey.