Spicy Sweet Potato Crostini

Did you think crostini could only be made from bread? Think again. These small-bite sweet potato crostini appetizers are loaded with fun and flavor and are the perfect accompaniment to other party appetizers, such as Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Cups and Broiled Oysters. Look for sweet potatoes that are uniform width so that when you cut them, you will have uniform round slices. This will help ensure they all cook in the same amount of time. For a rustic look, you can even leave some of the skin on when slicing the potatoes. The honey mixture can be made a day ahead and stored at room temperature. Transfer to a squeeze bottle for an easier (and mess-free), more even drizzle. This method makes a fun switch-up from your usual weeknight sweet potato dishes. Simply broil the potatoes, place them on a serving platter, add dollops of goat cheese, and the sprinkle the entire dish with nuts and honey.

By Emily Nabors Hall
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place sweet potatoes and 1 tablespoon of the salt in a large saucepan; add water to cover by 1 inch. Bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to medium-low, and cook until potatoes just begin to soften, about 5 minutes. Drain potatoes very well; pat dry. 

  • While potatoes cook, whisk together honey, cayenne, and paprika in a small microwavable bowl. Microwave on HIGH for 30 seconds; set aside.

  • Preheat oven to broil with rack 6 inches from heat. Place potatoes in 1 layer on a lightly greased (with cooking spray) aluminum foil-lined baking sheet. Brush with melted butter, and sprinkle with remaining ½ teaspoon salt. Broil until golden, about 8 minutes. Cool 5 minutes. Using an offset spatula, spread cheese over rounds (½ heaping teaspoon per round). Transfer to a serving plate. Sprinkle with pecans; drizzle with honey mixture. Serve warm.

