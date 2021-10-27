Christmas Recipes

The South may not be the only region that goes overboard for Christmas, but we like to believe we do host the most fabulous parties. It all starts, of course, with our treasured family recipe boxes and notecards filled with our mothers' and grandmothers' handwriting. We also like to throw in a few of our own family-favorite Christmas recipes we'll be passing down one day, too. Planning festive menus for every Christmas gathering, from a casual cocktail supper to a Christmas Eve feast, is our specialty and you'll never catch us unprepared. All the Christmas trimmings are here, and the charm begins with just a little inspiration. These are our best Christmas recipes: everything you'll ever need to make all the holiday meals this season full of tradition and Southern charm.

Staff Picks

25 Classic Christmas Cookies Full of Vintage Charm

Capture the merriment of Grandma's kitchen at Christmastime.

Perfectly Paired Holiday Side Dishes for Christmas

OK, maybe pick three or four or five. We've put together a collection of our favorite festive recipes–Duchess Potatoes, Gnocci Mac and Cheese, Herbed Couscous–that will make your holiday feast unforgettable.

Our Best Recipes For an Unforgettable Christmas Eve Dinner

We've done the meal planning for you: take your pick from casual, classic, and formal Christmas Eve dinner menus.

White Cake with Cranberry Filling and Orange Buttercream Recipe

5
This simple white cake is jazzed up with a cranberry filling and an orange flavored buttercream.

Christmas Pudding

2
Similar to an American fruit cake, Christmas pudding is more like a loaf cake packed with an assortment of fruits that soak overnight in booze and orange zest.

43 Christmas Snacks for a Very Merry Holiday Season

'Tis the season for snacking.

Cheese Dreams Recipe

5
These cheesy gems will be the first appetizer to disappear.

Croissant Breakfast Casserole Recipe

2
Our Test Kitchen has made dozens and dozens of breakfast casseroles over the years, but this one is our latest favorite.

Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese Recipe

5
In the South, mac 'n cheese is like everyone's favorite aunt—and this best-ever recipe beats out the rest.

Broccoli Cheese Casserole Recipe

5
We love a good broccoli casserole and this recipe is amazing to have on hand.

Angel Biscuits Recipe

6
These biscuits taste like they were sent right from heaven to our plate.

Savory Corn Pudding Recipe

2
The creamy side dish you crave at Thanksgiving gets a savory touch-up in this comforting recipe.
Inspiration and Ideas

37 Christmas Lunch Ideas That Won't Ruin Your Appetite for Dinner
Quick and make-ahead recipes to help you out after a hectic morning.
Christmas Pie Recipes
These festive Christmas pie recipes will be the star of your holiday gathering. Trust us—just one slice won't do.
22 Retro Gelatin Salad Recipes for Your Holiday
32 Freezer-Friendly Christmas Cookies to Make Before Things Get Really Crazy—And You Know They Will
Cheesy Potato Casserole Recipe
1
Tee's Corn Pudding Recipe
3
Herbed Potato Stacks Recipe
1

These Herbed Potato Stacks completely transform the humble potato into an elegant side dish that will impress any holiday dinner guests.

All Christmas Recipes

Cream Cheese Christmas Cookies Recipe

It's the most wonderful time of the year, which means it's the most wonderful time of the year for Christmas cookies!

Cheesy Potato Casserole Recipe

1
This rich and creamy casserole will be a new holiday (or weekday) favorite.

Tee's Corn Pudding Recipe

3
This quick and easy recipe is a Southern favorite for Thanksgiving Day.

Herbed Potato Stacks Recipe

1
These Herbed Potato Stacks completely transform the humble potato into an elegant side dish that will impress any holiday dinner guests.

Slow-Cooker Cinnamon Roll Casserole

4
Introducing the sweetest way to kick off a weekend breakfast or casual holiday brunch.

Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Shallots Recipe

We can't get enough of this classic combo.

Kitchen Sink Cookies

Sweet meets salty in this cookie recipe that will delight any crowd.

Buttermilk Spoon Bread

Although called a bread, this dish has the consistency and taste of a savory pudding.

Orange Sherbet Salad

This recipe for Orange Sherbet Salad, from April 1966, is the very first congealed salad recipe to appear in Southern Living.

Creamy Whipped Potato Casserole

1
This might be the fluffiest mashed potato casserole of all time!

Florida Orange Grove Pie Recipe

In a state where orange groves still cover miles of farmland, of course a cook would turn to citrus to pile atop the crisp candy-like crust.

Chicken-and-Biscuit Cobbler Recipe

4
This savory biscuit-topped cobbler is the most comforting dinner you'll serve this holiday season.

Bacon Bites Recipe

These bacon bites are the hit of every holiday party.

Savory Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe

1
This holiday season, skip the usual marshmallow-topped casserole and serve this Savory Sweet Potatoe Casserole.

Maple-Bourbon Glazed Ham

1
Say cheers to this festive holiday ham.

Corn Pudding Casserole Recipe

The Southern holiday sideboard isn't complete without a pan of cheesy and creamy corn pudding.

Cranberry Brie Bites

2
Whether you serve them at a weekend brunch or a holiday cocktail party, you can bet these bite-sized appetizers will be a crowd pleaser.

Buttermilk Drop Biscuits Recipe

These fuss-free drop biscuits come together in 35 minutes and are delicious.
