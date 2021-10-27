25 Classic Christmas Cookies Full of Vintage Charm
Capture the merriment of Grandma's kitchen at Christmastime.
Perfectly Paired Holiday Side Dishes for Christmas
OK, maybe pick three or four or five. We've put together a collection of our favorite festive recipes–Duchess Potatoes, Gnocci Mac and Cheese, Herbed Couscous–that will make your holiday feast unforgettable.
Our Best Recipes For an Unforgettable Christmas Eve Dinner
We've done the meal planning for you: take your pick from casual, classic, and formal Christmas Eve dinner menus.
White Cake with Cranberry Filling and Orange Buttercream Recipe
This simple white cake is jazzed up with a cranberry filling and an orange flavored buttercream.
Christmas Pudding
Similar to an American fruit cake, Christmas pudding is more like a loaf cake packed with an assortment of fruits that soak overnight in booze and orange zest.
Croissant Breakfast Casserole Recipe
Our Test Kitchen has made dozens and dozens of breakfast casseroles over the years, but this one is our latest favorite.
Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese Recipe
In the South, mac 'n cheese is like everyone's favorite aunt—and this best-ever recipe beats out the rest.
Broccoli Cheese Casserole Recipe
We love a good broccoli casserole and this recipe is amazing to have on hand.
Savory Corn Pudding Recipe
The creamy side dish you crave at Thanksgiving gets a savory touch-up in this comforting recipe.