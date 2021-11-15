Fans of cheese straws will love these homemade Spicy Cheese Twists. They are remarkably easy to prepare and make a great cocktail party nibble. Take that forgotten box of puff pastry stashed in the back of the freezer (along with a few pantry staples), and turn it into this impressive appetizer . Or package in a cookie tin as an edible gift , along with a bottle of wine, for an easy host gift. There's nothing that these Spicy Cheese Twists can't do.

Our Spicy Cheese Twists lean on frozen puff pastry to deliver flaky, cheesy layers to these simple party bites. Layered with thyme and aged Gouda cheese, these cheese twists are simultaneously crispy and tender. The cheese forms little crispy bubbles and pockets of deliciousness on the pastry. They get a kick from cayenne pepper and extra flavor from garlic powder. Feel free to change up the cheese and herb combinations to suit your fancy—try them with Parmesan and rosemary or Cheddar and bacon. Shaped into cute bow ties, these cheese twists are guaranteed to be the hit of the party. Serve with cocktails and sparkling wine.