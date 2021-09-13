Shrimp with Honey-Garlic Sauce
It's all in the sauce.
This elegant seafood dish comes together in just 15 minutes. Yes, you read that right—15 minutes. Can we get a hallelujah?
One of the many virtues of a simple seafood supper is its speedy cook time, as you'll see in this recipe for Shrimp with Honey-Garlic Sauce. In this simple weeknight dinner, the sauce is the real star. While you'll often see shrimp paired with bright, punchy garlic and lemon, honey adds a surprising richness and sweetness to this succulent sauce, which acts as a sticky glaze for the shrimp. Soy sauce brings the salty factor, while lemon juice cuts the whole thing with a dose of acid. Want to spice it up? Add a kick to this dish by stirring 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger or ½ teaspoon diced jalapeño chile in the pan along with the garlic. Once the sauce is complete, the shrimp cooks in the same skillet, soaking up all those vibrant flavors.
Serve this simple shrimp dish over rice and pair it with a green vegetable, such as sugar snap peas or broccoli, to make a well-rounded meal. This shrimp would also be delicious served on skewers as a party appetizer.