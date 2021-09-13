One of the many virtues of a simple seafood supper is its speedy cook time, as you'll see in this recipe for Shrimp with Honey-Garlic Sauce. In this simple weeknight dinner, the sauce is the real star. While you'll often see shrimp paired with bright, punchy garlic and lemon, honey adds a surprising richness and sweetness to this succulent sauce, which acts as a sticky glaze for the shrimp. Soy sauce brings the salty factor, while lemon juice cuts the whole thing with a dose of acid. Want to spice it up? Add a kick to this dish by stirring 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger or ½ teaspoon diced jalapeño chile in the pan along with the garlic. Once the sauce is complete, the shrimp cooks in the same skillet, soaking up all those vibrant flavors.