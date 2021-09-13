Shrimp with Honey-Garlic Sauce

It's all in the sauce.

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

This elegant seafood dish comes together in just 15 minutes. Yes, you read that right—15 minutes. Can we get a hallelujah?

One of the many virtues of a simple seafood supper is its speedy cook time, as you'll see in this recipe for Shrimp with Honey-Garlic Sauce. In this simple weeknight dinner, the sauce is the real star. While you'll often see shrimp paired with bright, punchy garlic and lemon, honey adds a surprising richness and sweetness to this succulent sauce, which acts as a sticky glaze for the shrimp. Soy sauce brings the salty factor, while lemon juice cuts the whole thing with a dose of acid. Want to spice it up? Add a kick to this dish by stirring 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger or ½ teaspoon diced jalapeño chile in the pan along with the garlic. Once the sauce is complete, the shrimp cooks in the same skillet, soaking up all those vibrant flavors.

Serve this simple shrimp dish over rice and pair it with a green vegetable, such as sugar snap peas or broccoli, to make a well-rounded meal. This shrimp would also be delicious served on skewers as a party appetizer.

  • Melt butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add garlic. Cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add honey and soy sauce. Cook, stirring constantly, until sauce is very foamy and thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, about 1 minute. Stir in lemon juice and salt. Pour half of the honey mixture into a small bowl; reserve for serving. Transfer remaining honey mixture to a separate small bowl for glazing shrimp. Do not wipe skillet clean. 

  • Add half of the shrimp to skillet in an even layer. Cook over medium-high just until shrimp are pink on both sides but still translucent in centers, about 1 minute per side. Transfer cooked shrimp to a plate. Repeat process with remaining shrimp.

  • Return shrimp to skillet, and add honey mixture reserved for glazing. Cook, stirring constantly, about 1 minute. Transfer mixture to a platter, and garnish with parsley. Serve with lemon wedges, hot cooked rice and broccoli, and reserved sauce.

