Culture and Lifestyle

Discover the Quirky Charm of Cocoa, Florida
Cocoa, Florida is a riverfront city with an artsy downtown, flourishing food scene, and deep respect for its history.
Why Southern Grandmothers Don't Need an Occasion to Set the Table
Nothing brightens the everyday quite like opening up the china cabinet.
9 Best Things to Do in Biloxi, Mississippi
From shrimping and sailing excursions to museums and brews, Biloxi, Mississippi, is full of Gulf Coast fun.
This Florida Potter Finds Inspiration From Around the Globe to Inform Her Terra-Cotta Wares
Osa Atoe looks to the past—and around the globe—to inform her beautifully functional terra-cotta wares.
Why Lunch at Your Local Meat 'N' Three Is Always Worth the Long Line
Rick Bragg on why these classic Southern restaurants are not just serving good food—they're remind us of who we are.
10 Books Your Favorite Christmas Movies Are Based On
Get your screens and shelves in the holiday spirit.
20 Debut Novels by Your Favorite Southern Writers
Where did your favorite writers get their start?
12 Best Things to Do in Decatur, Alabama
As nearby Huntsville has continued to grow, so, too, has Decatur, offering historic charm and new attractions.
From Miners to Mardi Gras, How the MoonPie Became a Beloved Southern Snack
The Women Behind These Family Businesses Are Our 2022 Tastemakers
Experience the Remarkable Spirit of Jackson, Mississippi
Kane Brown Talks About His Grandmother's Tough Love and Her Magic Recipe
10 Southern Destinations that Feel Like Europe

These Southern vacation spots will give you a taste of Spain, France, and more—no passport necessary.

Should You Tip on Takeout Orders?
Yellowstone Star Cole Hauser's Son Receives Football Offer From Mississippi State
9 Things You Should Stop Doing When at a Dinner Party, According to Etiquette Experts
Ashley McBryde Reveals She Once Accidentally Started a Fire in Dolly Parton's House
Does It Feel Too Early for Back-to-School?
19 Retro Hotels in the South That Feel Like a Stylish Step Back in Time
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Emotional Reunion With Daughter Mila After Picking Her up at Summer Camp 
10 Best Things to Do in Tupelo, Mississippi
9 Best Things to Do in Florence, Alabama
The Back-to-School Outfit Is a Ritual Worth Keeping
El Paso Is a Treasure in the Borderlands
Is It Rude To Return a Dish Empty? Southerners Know the Answer
Nick Saban Shares Support of Former Member of Crimson Tide, John Metchie III, After Leukemia Diagnosis
Meet the 19-Year-Old from Tennessee Propelling the Sport of Drone Racing onto the Global Stage
Coach Nick Saban Proudly Shares His Hidden Talent
How Far in Advance Should You Send Shower Invitations?
400-Pound Ray Launches Itself Into Family's Fishing Boat in Alabama
The Best Things to Do in Denton, Texas
Have Fun in Kerrville, Texas—A Hill Country Favorite
Can You Help Identify These "Weird Things" That Washed up on an Outer Banks Beach?
Only Real Southerners Know the Meaning of "Putting On the Dog"
"Emmanuel, Don't Do It!": The Internet Can't Get Enough of This Phone-Loving Florida Emu
Where the Crawdads Sing Director Olivia Newman on Bringing Kya's World to Life On Screen
Luke Bryan's Niece Finally Brings Baby Home After Premature Birth
A Young Mickey Guyton Drew Inspiration From LeAnn Rimes and Dolly Parton
