Smoked Fish Dip sounds quite elegant, but what if we told you that this dish comes together almost entirely in one bowl? We love serving dips at parties big and small for their simplicity and ease. This Smoked Fish Dip, which comes from the kitchen of Adam Evans, chef at award-winning Birmingham restaurant Automatic Seafood and Oysters, will be on the table in just 20 minutes (just stir all the ingredients together—it really is that easy) and makes a great gluten-free appetizer.

This well-rounded dip is packed full of fresh herbs like scallions, parsley, and dill. Celery adds crunch, mayo and cream cheese bring ultimate creaminess, and smoked whitefish adds a salty, smoky flavor that will keep you coming back for more. All the flavors are balanced out with brine and acid from capers, lemon juice, and pickles. This rich, smoky spread is delicious spooned into endive leaves or served with crackers, baguette slices, and crudite. If you can’t find any smoked whitefish, substitute an equal amount of smoked salmon. Pro tip: Mixing the mayo and cream cheese separately, then folding in the fish, helps prevent you from overmixing the dip and breaking up the fish too much.