Meringue Recipe

Making a perfect meringue is a skill that every home baker should have in their repertoire. But if you need a lesson on how to make meringue, our Test Kitchen professionals are here for you. We've got all the tips and tricks you need to know in order to perfect this elegant sweet. There are several ways to make meringue, but we prefer this Italian-style method, which is very stable and less likely to "weep" in Southern humidity.

A few tips to ensure that your meringues come out perfectly light and crisp. (1) Pick a dry day. Don't make meringues during rainy or very humid weather, if possible. Sugar will absorb water from the air, turning them soft and chewy. (2) Avoid cold eggs. Let the whites stand at room temperature for 1 hour. Or place whole eggs in a bowl of warm water for 10 minutes. (3) Keep the egg whites moving. If whites reach soft peaks before the sugar syrup hits 240°F, reduce the mixer speed to low until the syrup is ready. Then increase the speed, and gradually add the syrup. (4) Check the bowl. Make sure the mixing bowl is completely clean. If there are any traces of fat, the egg whites won't whip up. (5) Use a thermometer (or 2). An instant-read thermometer is the most accurate tool to measure the temperature of the sugar syrup (240°F). An oven thermometer is also helpful to have on hand. If the oven is running hot, the meringues will burn; if it's too low, they will take too long to dry out. (6) Secure the parchment. If the sheets of parchment paper curl up, dollop a small amount of meringue in each corner to hold the paper in place.