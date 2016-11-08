This five-ingredient appetizer packs a lot of flavor and texture into one bite. Every year, there is a holiday appetizer set out on the buffet table that shows up every other holiday appetizer, in both taste and creativity. We've found this year's show-stopping bite-sized appetizer: delicious Baked Brie Bites. You'll be happy to know they're incredibly easy to make, too. Store-bought flaky golden phyllo dough shells nestle creamy, tasty Brie cheese. Crispy on the outside and rich and gooey on the inside, these flavorful bites are topped with a dollop of pepper jelly, flaky sea salt, and a few crunchy toasted pecans for a classic and unique Southern touch. Simple to make (these easy holiday appetizers come together in under 10 minutes!) but certainly not simple in flavor, these delicious, cheesy appetizers are perfect for a busy holiday season. Each ingredient is store-bought, no further prep required. Simply assemble the ingredients and bake for a buttery, flaky, cheesy holiday appetizer. For some holiday green, top red pepper jelly with fresh parsley.