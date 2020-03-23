Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Southern Living
Southern Living
Food
Holidays & Entertaining
Home & Garden
Style & Culture
News
Video
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore Southern Living
Southern Living
Southern Living
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
These Haircuts Are Going To Be Huge in 2021
The trendy haircuts you’ll be seeing everywhere next year.
Read More
Next
How To Season A Cast-Iron Skillet
Learn how to season this Southern kitchen staple in five easy steps.
Read More
Next
56 Best Ground Beef Dinner Recipes
Family and freezer-friendly favorites
Read More
Next
Food
Previous
Food
See all Food
The Best Casserole Recipes for Cozy Nights In
Comfort food at its finest
All Food
All Recipes
Holidays & Occasions
Quick Fix Suppers
Slow Cooker Recipes
Desserts
Casseroles
Healthy Recipes
Holidays & Entertaining
Previous
Holidays & Entertaining
See all Holidays & Entertaining
36 Pumpkin Puns That Are Wickedly Clever
Oh my gourd these are hilarious.
Christmas
Entertaining
Thanksgiving
Southern Weddings
Easter
Kentucky Derby
Valentine's Day
4th of July
Mother's Day
Home & Garden
Previous
Home & Garden
See all Home & Garden
Use These Quick Tricks to Keep a Halloween Pumpkin from Rotting
Lengthen the lifespan of your carved pumpkins this season.
Home Decor Ideas
Idea Houses
Before & After
Inspired Communities
Curb Appeal
House Plans & Builders
The Grumpy Gardener
Plant Names A-Z
Style & Culture
Previous
Style & Culture
See all Style & Culture
50 Books Everyone Should Read in Their Lifetime
Curl up with a classic!
Southern Culture
Hair
Travel
Beauty
Pets
Southern Fashion
Healthy Living
News
Video
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Close
Southern Living
Travel
Travel
Your Guide to All Points South
Your Guide to All Points South
See More
Souths Best
The South's Best Winners 2019
Trending Now
Souths Best
The South’s Best Small Towns 2019
Souths Best
The South’s Best Beach Towns 2019
Souths Best
The South's Best BBQ Joints 2019
Best of the South
Souths Best
The South’s Best Hotels 2019
Souths Best
The South’s Best Food Cities 2019
Souths Best
The South's Best Resorts of 2019
Souths Best
The South’s Best Restaurants 2019
Souths Best
The Best Places to Stay in Every Southern State
Souths Best
The South’s Best Cities 2019
More From travel
City Guides
Hotel Collection
South's Best
Trip Ideas
Travel Planner
Alabama Attractions
Arkansas Attractions
Delaware Attractions
Florida Attractions
Georgia Attractions
Kentucky Attractions
Louisiana Attractions
Maryland Attractions
Mid-atlantic
Mississippi Attractions
North Carolina Attractions
Oklahoma Attractions
Outside the South
South Carolina
South Central
South-east
Hit the Road
travel
8 Mother-Daughter Road Trips to Take This Year
travel
11 Mountain Girlfriend Getaways to Take This Fall
Tennessee
Memphis Gets Its Groove Back
Virginia
Our Favorite Things To Do in Richmond, Virginia
travel
The South's Most Delicious Detours
Mississippi
5 Things To Do in Natchez, Mississippi
Favorite Collections
south-east
Sponsored: Virginia is for Wine Lovers
south-central
Best Cheap Eats on the Gulf Coast
travel
Roanoke City Guide
travel
Best Hotels for Summer Getaways
south-central
10 Best Places to Stay in Nashville
south-east
Georgia Coast Road Trip
Georgia
Atlanta’s Reimagined Hotel Clermont Doesn’t Downplay Its Past
Georgia
Inman Park, Atlanta’s First Residential Neighborhood, Is Still On The Rise
travel
On Your Next Vacation, Challenge Yourself to Not Take a Single Photo
News
North Carolina Mountain Home with Waterfall Running Through the Yard Hits Market for $1,199,000
travel
Every Mom Needs To Plan a Momcation Next Year
News
The Historic Sites Named to Georgia’s Top 10 “Places in Peril” List
travel
Big Cedar Lodge in the Ozark Mountains Has the Most Magical Christmas Activities
News
Lapland Safaris Is Hiring Elves to Spend Christmas in Finland
News
You Can Stay in Dreamy Homes Fashioned from Converted Silos in Round Top, Texas
Florida
Skate Your Way Through Florida's Largest Christmas Light Maze
Tennessee
We’re Ready to Hibernate All Winter in One of These Cozy Tennessee Huts
Kentucky
This New Bourbon-Inspired Hotel on Louisville's Iconic Whiskey Row Celebrates the Region's Spirited History
News
Gatlinburg SkyBridge Looks Straight Out of Winter Wonderland in These Snowy Pictures
News
Buc-Ee's Is Opening Its First Store in Georgia
travel
Christmas Boat Parades Make For Merry Fun on the Water
Alabama
The Historic Princess Theatre Is Getting Ready for Another Christmas
travel
You've Got to Stay in These Train Caboose Vacation Rentals on a Buffalo Ranch in Clyde, North Carolina
Louisiana
New Orleans’ Most Beloved Hostess Shares the Holiday Tradition That Binds Her to the City
Virginia
Leesburg, Virginia is a Charming Town With So Much Christmas Spirit
Texas
Experience Holiday Magic in Grapevine, The Christmas Capital of Texas
Florida
15 Christmas Traditions That Are So Florida
Close
Close
Login
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.southernliving.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.