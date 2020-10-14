Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Cups

Give your guests something to talk about by serving a platter of these mushroom stuffed phyllo cups. Served with a big-batch party cocktail, these mushroom-stuffed cups are the perfect accompaniment to other favorite party appetizers such as classic deviled eggs and cocktail meatballs. To make things easy on you, this appetizer can be made ahead and just need 5 minutes to bake. Just pop them in the oven as your guests arrive and they will be piping hot. You can make the filling in advance and fill the phyllo cups right before party time. If you can’t find the gourmet fresh mushroom blend, use any combination of mushrooms you can find to equal 8 oz going into the food processor. Shiitake, cremini, and oyster mushrooms are typically found in the packaged blend. You can find the frozen mini phyllo pastry shells in the freezer section of your grocery store, right next to the frozen breads and pie crusts. If you have leftover mushroom mixture, use it in pasta sauce, as a ravioli filling, or a pizza base. 

By Emily Nabors Hall
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Combine mushrooms, shallot, and garlic in a food processor; pulse until coarsely chopped, about 15 times. 

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add mushroom mixture, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms are golden and fragrant, about 5 minutes. Add sherry and chopped thyme. Cook, stirring constantly, until most sherry evaporates, about 30 seconds. Add cream; bring to a boil. Boil, stirring constantly, until thickened slightly, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat, and add ½ cup of the cheese, stirring until melted.

  • Place phyllo shells on a rimmed baking sheet. Spoon 1 heaping teaspoon of mushroom mixture into each cup, and sprinkle remaining ¼ cup of cheese over shells (about ½ teaspoon per shell). Bake in preheated oven until tops are golden and cheese is melted, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle with chives and additional thyme. Serve warm or at room temperature.

