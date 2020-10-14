Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Cups
Give your guests something to talk about by serving a platter of these mushroom stuffed phyllo cups. Served with a big-batch party cocktail, these mushroom-stuffed cups are the perfect accompaniment to other favorite party appetizers such as classic deviled eggs and cocktail meatballs. To make things easy on you, this appetizer can be made ahead and just need 5 minutes to bake. Just pop them in the oven as your guests arrive and they will be piping hot. You can make the filling in advance and fill the phyllo cups right before party time. If you can’t find the gourmet fresh mushroom blend, use any combination of mushrooms you can find to equal 8 oz going into the food processor. Shiitake, cremini, and oyster mushrooms are typically found in the packaged blend. You can find the frozen mini phyllo pastry shells in the freezer section of your grocery store, right next to the frozen breads and pie crusts. If you have leftover mushroom mixture, use it in pasta sauce, as a ravioli filling, or a pizza base.