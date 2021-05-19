Herbed-Goat Cheese Spread
This is the perfect recipe to keep on hand for drop-in guests this summer
Recipe Summary
It doesn't get much easier than this, folks. Our Goat Cheese-Herb Spread is the simplest of appetizers—we're talking just 4 ingredients and 5 minutes of prep time, from start to finish—but one with big flavor. Did we mention that you don't need any fancy equipment to make this quick dip? That's right, no food processor or blender necessary. Simply stir together all the ingredients in a bowl and garnish as you please.
This Goat Cheese-Herb Spread is tangy and sharp, packing plenty of flavor from the distinctive cheese, complemented by the finely-chopped herbs. Goat cheese's soft, creamy texture makes it extra easy to handle; when mixed with fresh herbs—including parsley, chives, and mint—it becomes a fancier version of your favorite herbed cheese spread. We love to top this herbed goat cheese spread with black pepper for a bit of pop and honey to draw out the cheese's natural sweetness.
This goat cheese spread makes a lovely addition to a cheese board or appetizer spread. It's fantastic when served with sliced baguette, multi-grain crackers, or sturdy vegetables like carrots or radishes.