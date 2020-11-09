No-Bake Dark Chocolate-Peppermint Sandwich Cookies Recipe
No-bake dessert? Yes, please!
Recipe Summary
Christmas cookies just got a whole lot easier. Sure, we love to go all-out with homemade layer cakes and pies, but sometimes, you just don’t want to turn on the oven. When you’ve got a family to feed and cookie tins to fill, these No-Bake Dark Chocolate-Peppermint Sandwich Cookies will be your holiday hero.
Thanks to store-bought chocolate wafers, these cookies look fancy even though they require no baking. The wafers get a serious upgrade with peppermint cream filling and a melted chocolate coating, resulting in a homemade, Christmas-ready version of everyone’s favorite minty Girl Scout cookie.
The slim wafers help you achieve a thin, crispy cookie sandwich, ensuring consistency in a big batch. Filled with homemade peppermint frosting and dunked in a melted chocolate coating, these No-Bake Dark Chocolate-Peppermint Sandwich Cookies taste just as good as they look. Adding coconut oil into your dark chocolate boosts its shine and results in a thinner consistency, which allows for easier dipping. Top with crushed peppermints, candy canes, star mints, sprinkles, or any other holiday garnish that suits your fancy.