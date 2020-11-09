No-Bake Dark Chocolate-Peppermint Sandwich Cookies Recipe

Rating: Unrated

No-bake dessert? Yes, please!

By Sarah Epperson

active:
30 mins
chill:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Yield:
27 sandwich cookies
Christmas cookies just got a whole lot easier. Sure, we love to go all-out with homemade layer cakes and pies, but sometimes, you just don’t want to turn on the oven. When you’ve got a family to feed and cookie tins to fill, these No-Bake Dark Chocolate-Peppermint Sandwich Cookies will be your holiday hero.

Thanks to store-bought chocolate wafers, these cookies look fancy even though they require no baking. The wafers get a serious upgrade with peppermint cream filling and a melted chocolate coating, resulting in a homemade, Christmas-ready version of everyone’s favorite minty Girl Scout cookie.

The slim wafers help you achieve a thin, crispy cookie sandwich, ensuring consistency in a big batch. Filled with homemade peppermint frosting and dunked in a melted chocolate coating, these No-Bake Dark Chocolate-Peppermint Sandwich Cookies taste just as good as they look. Adding coconut oil into your dark chocolate boosts its shine and results in a thinner consistency, which allows for easier dipping. Top with crushed peppermints, candy canes, star mints, sprinkles, or any other holiday garnish that suits your fancy.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat powdered sugar, butter, milk, and peppermint extract with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium speed until smooth, about 1 minute. Using a wooden pick, add 1 small drop of food coloring to mixture. Beat until color is evenly distributed, about 1 minute. Beat in additional food coloring until desired color is reached. Transfer frosting to a piping bag or a ziplock plastic bag with a ½-inch corner snipped off.

  • Arrange half of wafer cookies upside down on a clean work surface. Pipe a 1-inch dollop (about 2 teaspoons) frosting onto each cookie; top with remaining cookies facing right side up. (Reserve any remaining frosting for another use.) Gently press sandwich cookies to push filling almost to outer edges.

  • Place chocolate and coconut oil in a microwavable bowl. Microwave on HIGH until fully melted and smooth, 3 minutes, stopping to stir every 30 seconds. Dip 1 sandwich cookie into melted chocolate mixture using a fork, coating completely and letting excess drip back into bowl. Transfer dipped sandwich cookie to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, and immediately sprinkle with crushed peppermint candies. Repeat procedure with remaining sandwich cookies, melted chocolate mixture, and crushed candies.

  • Chill dipped sandwich cookies until set, about 30 minutes. Store in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 5 days.

