Food and Recipes

Old-School Squash Casserole Recipe
Squash casserole is a staple dish found at meat-and-three diners and at church covered-dish suppers.
Hummingbird Cake Recipe
This Southern gem boasts three incredibly moist layers flavored with canned pineapple and bananas.
Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole
Both kids and adults alike are sure to enjoy this crowd-pleasing favorite for breakfast.
Basic Pickle Brine
You only need four ingredients and 20 minutes of hands-on time to turn yourself into an expert pickler.
Laura Bush's Cowboy Cookies
Her famous recipe won over the readers of Family Circle magazine back in 2000, and is still talked about—and baked—today.
Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake
When you're looking for a delicious layer cake that is easy to make, look no further than this Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake.
Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole
Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole is a tried-and-true chicken casserole that wins over family and guests time and time again.
King Ranch Chicken
Hailing from an era when casseroles were king, this Tex-Mex dish still reigns supreme at church suppers and neighborhood potlucks.