Food and Recipes

Southern food doesn't stick to one style of cooking-grilling outside, cooking big-batch recipes for a family picnic, using fresh seasonal produce from the garden, or creating a hearty Sunday breakfast complete with Southern casseroles and sweet desserts. It's no wonder that great Southern recipes are passed down from generation to generation. Whether you're looking for a new favorite Southern food or want to perfect cooking recipes that are close to the heart, Southern Living has the best Southern recipes to get cooking

Old-School Squash Casserole Recipe

20
Squash casserole is a staple dish found at meat-and-three diners and at church covered-dish suppers.

Hummingbird Cake Recipe

32
This Southern gem boasts three incredibly moist layers flavored with canned pineapple and bananas.

Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole

18
You've just found your new favorite ground beef recipe.

Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole

10
Both kids and adults alike are sure to enjoy this crowd-pleasing favorite for breakfast.

Basic Pickle Brine

1
You only need four ingredients and 20 minutes of hands-on time to turn yourself into an expert pickler.

Texas Caviar

This bright and fresh recipe is a perfect appetizer for your summer cookouts.

Laura Bush's Cowboy Cookies

15
Her famous recipe won over the readers of Family Circle magazine back in 2000, and is still talked about—and baked—today.

Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake

6
When you're looking for a delicious layer cake that is easy to make, look no further than this Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake.

Creamed Chipped Beef & Toast

8
Who remembers this nostalgic dish?

Easy Squash Casserole

4
It really wows a crowd.

Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole

6
Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole is a tried-and-true chicken casserole that wins over family and guests time and time again.

King Ranch Chicken

4
Hailing from an era when casseroles were king, this Tex-Mex dish still reigns supreme at church suppers and neighborhood potlucks.
5-Ingredient Casseroles That Make Busy Weeknights So Much Easier
Because sometimes dinner needs to do itself.
30 Quick and Easy 5-Ingredient Dinner Recipes to Keep on Repeat
These five-ingredient recipes will help you get dinner on the table in no time. And the best part? You probably have most of these ingredients on hand.
34 Classic Dishes You'll Find At Every Southern Family Reunion
Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad
7
Chicken Spaghetti Casserole Recipe
9
Easy Peach Cobbler Recipe
10
Light King Ranch Chicken Casserole

Check out this lightened up version of one of our most popular chicken dishes of all time

Sensational Summer Recipes That'll Make Feeding a Crowd a Breeze

Consider these your summer supper saviors.

Vintage Southern Pie Recipes We Still Love

Tried and true.

38 No-Cook Desserts Too Easy Not To Try

No preheat time here!

Our 32 Best Pasta Bakes That'll Leave Everyone Happy

Because on weeknights, what else do you really need?

25 Elegant Appetizers To Start Your Next Dinner Party

With any of these amazing appetizer recipes, you'll be crowned top hostess.

50 of Our Cheesiest Casserole Recipes Ever

Serious cheese lovers, please.

67 Easy Ground Beef Recipes That Make Dinner a Snap

Stock up at the supermarket.

25 Oven-Baked Chicken Recipes That Are Definite Winners

Winner, winner, chicken dinner!

The Easiest 3-Ingredient Side Dish Recipes To Complete Any Dinner

Save that bag of salad for later.

5-Ingredient Appetizer Recipes to Get The Party Started in No Time

Whether you're hosting an elegant supper club or a large and rowdy bunch of tailgaters, we have the recipes to get your party started.

Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole Recipe

8
This casserole is rich, delicious, and worthy of Saturday brunch.

Last-Minute Appetizers You Can Make in 25 Minutes or Less

Incredibly easy, insanely delicious.

Cheeseburger Casserole

2
This one is sure to disappear the second it hits the table.

Cheesy Broccoli-and-Rice Casserole

2
Let's face it—even kids will eat broccoli if you cover it with cheese.

Ham Delights

Attend any gathering in the South, and you'll spot at least one plate of Ham Delights. Beloved by guests of all ages, these personal-sized sandwiches make delightful additions to tailgates, girls' nights, and neighborhood gatherings.

11 Must-Try Meatloaf Recipes That Are Just As Good As Mama's

These recipes mix it up while still delivering on the dish's original promise: a hot dinner followed by opportunities for really yummy leftover sandwiches.

Baked Ziti with Summer Vegetables Recipe

2
We lightened up the usual baked pasta with loads of in-season squash and tomatoes—this is a delicious way to use up your farmers' market haul.

33 Easy Summer Dinners for When It's Too Hot for the Stovetop

Step away from the skillet.

New Tuna Casserole with Potato Chips

2
It's a Southern classic that everyone will want seconds of.

Chicken Spaghetti

1
Give your traditional chicken casserole a break and serve this bright and lively chicken spaghetti.

36 Easy Recipes You Can Make with Rotisserie Chicken

Some of our most delicious weeknight meals start with a store-bought chicken.

Sausage-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

6
A savvy Southern hostess knows this one-dish wonder can save the day.

Peach-Bourbon Upside-Down Bundt Cake

13
Try something new with your summer peaches.

14 No-Bake Pies for Hot Summer Days

It's like summer in a slice.
