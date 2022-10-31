Food and Recipes Recipes Okra In A Blanket Be the first to rate & review! Sour, tangy pickled okra meets salty, meaty ham in a classic appetizer that takes just minutes to make. By Jasmine Smith Jasmine Smith Instagram Jasmine Smith is a recipe developer and tester for Dotdash Meredith. She pursued her culinary passion and graduated with a B.A. in Culinary Nutrition at Johnson & Wales University. Following college, Jasmine worked on the line at multiple farm-to-table restaurants and was selected for the James Beard Foundation: Women in Culinary Leadership Program. In addition to her working in test kitchens, Jasmine is a freelance culinary producer for a variety of food festivals and non-profits. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on October 31, 2022 Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: James Ransom, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn Prep Time: 20 mins Total Time: 20 mins Yield: 30 We loved pickled okra as a crisp, biting snack or in our pickletini, but this combination of salty country ham and tangy pickled okra may be our new favorite way to enjoy this decidedly Southern food. Ingredients ½ cup mayonnaise 2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard 4 tsp. honey 1 tsp. chopped fresh dill ⅛ tsp. kosher salt 30 whole pickled okra pods (from 1 [64-oz.] jar) 4 thin slices of country ham, cut into 1/2-inch-wide strips Directions Whisk together mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, honey, dill, and salt in a small bowl until well combined. Line a baking sheet with paper towels; place okra pods on baking sheet to drain. Wrap 1 ham strip around each okra pod, securing with a wooden pick. Transfer wrapped okra to a large platter. Serve with mustard sauce. Rate it Print