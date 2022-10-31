Okra In A Blanket

Be the first to rate & review!

Sour, tangy pickled okra meets salty, meaty ham in a classic appetizer that takes just minutes to make.

By
Jasmine Smith
Jasmine Smith
Jasmine Smith

Jasmine Smith is a recipe developer and tester for Dotdash Meredith. She pursued her culinary passion and graduated with a B.A. in Culinary Nutrition at Johnson & Wales University. Following college, Jasmine worked on the line at multiple farm-to-table restaurants and was selected for the James Beard Foundation: Women in Culinary Leadership Program. In addition to her working in test kitchens, Jasmine is a freelance culinary producer for a variety of food festivals and non-profits.

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on October 31, 2022
Okra in a Blanket on decorated plate
Photo: James Ransom, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn
Prep Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
20 mins
Yield:
30

We loved pickled okra as a crisp, biting snack or in our pickletini, but this combination of salty country ham and tangy pickled okra may be our new favorite way to enjoy this decidedly Southern food.

Ingredients

  • ½ cup mayonnaise

  • 2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

  • 4 tsp. honey

  • 1 tsp. chopped fresh dill

  • tsp. kosher salt

  • 30 whole pickled okra pods (from 1 [64-oz.] jar)

  • 4 thin slices of country ham, cut into 1/2-inch-wide strips

Directions

  1. Whisk together mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, honey, dill, and salt in a small bowl until well combined.

  2. Line a baking sheet with paper towels; place okra pods on baking sheet to drain.

  3. Wrap 1 ham strip around each okra pod, securing with a wooden pick.

  4. Transfer wrapped okra to a large platter. Serve with mustard sauce.

Related Articles
Mini Pimiento Cheese Balls
Mini Pimiento Cheese Balls
Pigs in a Blanket
Pigs in a Blanket
fried pickle spears in a basket with two cups of beer
Crispy Fried Pickle Spears with Ranch Dipping Sauce
Sausage Rolls
Sausage Rolls
Fried Mac and Cheese Bites
Fried Mac and Cheese Bites
zucchini fritters on a platter with dipping sauce
Zucchini Fritters
Sweet and Tangy Roasted Pumpkin Salad
Sweet and Tangy Roasted Pumpkin Salad
Slow-Cooker Grape Jelly Meatballs
100+ Best-Ever Appetizer Recipes for Any Occasion
a bowl of coleslaw beside a wooden spoon
Buttermilk Coleslaw
Fried Bologna Sandwich
Fried Bologna Sandwich
Smoky Snack Mix
60 All-Time Favorite Fourth of July Snacks
Lamb Burgers with Feta and Dijonnaise
115 Delectable Recipes That Use Worcestershire Sauce
Deep-Dish Ham Pot Pie
Deep-Dish Ham Pot Pie
Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese
45 Easy Christmas Eve Appetizers To Welcome Your Holiday Guests
Stuffed Ham-and-Cheese Croissant Casserole
Stuffed Ham-and-Cheese Croissant Casserole
Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese
Here's What To Bring To That New Year's Eve Party