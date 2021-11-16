We firmly believe that appetizers should be easy. Why spend hours preparing little bites when you can devote that time to the main event—or better yet, spend some extra time sitting around the fire with your family? This holiday season, we've devised a quick 15-minute appetizer that helps you make the most of your time in the kitchen. This Creamy Spinach-Ricotta Crostini is the simple, elegant appetizer that will carry you through countless holiday parties.

A handy food processor takes all the leg-work out of this recipe. Rather than spend precious prep time mincing garlic and finely chopping herbs, simply combine all these ingredients in the food processor and pulse. This time-saving trick is particularly useful around the holidays, when we've got a whole dinner and dessert to worry about.