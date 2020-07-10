Grilled Vegetables with Chickpeas, Feta, and Couscous
If your weekly supper rotation has become a bit routine and boring, re-energize mealtime by cooking delicious foil packets. This convenient method of cooking is not just for campouts, although it would fun to toss an old blanket over an outdoor table and create a campsite in your own backyard. Foil packets are easy to assemble, do not require fussy tools or equipment, and you can cook them without messing up your kitchen. There is no need to dirty up any pots and pans and, since you are cooking these vegetable foil packets on the outdoor grill, you won’t have to turn on the oven and heat up the house. Even better, you don’t even need to use a plate if you don’t want to – simply serve the packets directly from the foil. This grilled vegetable foil packet is ideal when you want to incorporate a meatless option into your weeknight suppers. The couscous steams right in the packet, absorbing the delicious flavors of the zucchini, squash, and pepper. Be sure to buy the regular kind of couscous, not the Israeli (pearled) couscous, which takes longer to cook.