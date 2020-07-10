Grilled Vegetables with Chickpeas, Feta, and Couscous

If your weekly supper rotation has become a bit routine and boring, re-energize mealtime by cooking delicious foil packets. This convenient method of cooking is not just for campouts, although it would fun to toss an old blanket over an outdoor table and create a campsite in your own backyard. Foil packets are easy to assemble, do not require fussy tools or equipment, and you can cook them without messing up your kitchen. There is no need to dirty up any pots and pans and, since you are cooking these vegetable foil packets on the outdoor grill, you won’t have to turn on the oven and heat up the house. Even better, you don’t even need to use a plate if you don’t want to – simply serve the packets directly from the foil. This grilled vegetable foil packet is ideal when you want to incorporate a meatless option into your weeknight suppers. The couscous steams right in the packet, absorbing the delicious flavors of the zucchini, squash, and pepper. Be sure to buy the regular kind of couscous, not the Israeli (pearled) couscous, which takes longer to cook.

By Melissa Gray
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat a gas grill to medium (350°F to 400°F). Cut 4 (18- x 12-inch) sheets of heavy-duty aluminum foil, and spray 1 side with cooking spray.

  • Stir together couscous, broth, and 1 teaspoon of the salt in a medium bowl; set aside. Stir together chickpeas, zucchini, squash, bell pepper, oil, oregano, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Divide chickpea mixture evenly, and place in the center of the sprayed side of each foil sheet. Top vegetables evenly with couscous mixture.

  • Bring up both long sides of foil until edges meet. Fold over 1/2 inch; close and seal edges. Fold over 1/2 inch again to further seal. Fold each short side over 1 inch to close and seal edges; fold over 2 more times to completely seal. Repeat with other packets.

  • Place packets on unoiled grates, folded side up. Grill, covered, 10 minutes. Rotate packets 90 degrees. Cover and grill until vegetables and couscous are tender, about 5 minutes. Remove packets from grill; carefully unfold edges of long seam, allowing steam to escape. Gently fluff couscous, and stir into vegetables. Sprinkle servings with feta and oregano.

