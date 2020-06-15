Growing up, I'd go with my family to our beach house on St. George Island, Florida. We would make the three-hour drive from Moultrie, Georgia, down to the Gulf any chance we got. Our first stop as we crossed the bridge onto the island was Doug's Fresh Seafood Market, a bright yellow trailer stocked with the best selection of fish in town. After picking up Mr. Doug's catch of the day, we'd unpack the car and head straight for the beach to soak in the last few hours of sun before dinner. Our supper always featured goodies we'd bought from the seafood truck served with a few ingredients Mama had brought from home. My recipe for Old Bay Rémoulade with Crudités and Shrimp is an ode to those getaways we took years ago. Stir together Old Bay seasoning, mayonnaise, and a few pantry staples for an easy sauce that tastes amazing served with steamed peel 'n' eat shrimp or any other fresh seafood. It's the perfect first-day-at-the-beach supper, which, now that I'm an adult, is ideal paired with rosé spritzers and enjoyed with my friends. The remoulade (which also travels well, if kept in a cooler) can be prepared up to one week in advance; store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator until ready to serve.