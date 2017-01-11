Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya Recipe

Jambalaya is a hallmark of the Creole cuisine. It is a versatile dish that combines cooked rice with a variety of ingredients that can include tomatoes, onion, green peppers and almost any kind of meat, poultry or shellfish. The dish varies widely from cook to cook. Some think the name derives from the French word jambon, meaning ham, the main ingredient in many of the first jambalayas. Rice is a staple in many Creole dishes. We have developed this recipe as a weeknight meal, so that you can enjoy this comforting, Creole specialty even if you have a hectic schedule; all the more reason to sit down to a satisfying meal. This recipe calls for budget-friendly chicken thighs as well as smoked sausage, two ingredients necessary to impart deep flavor to the dish. Toast the rice for just a few short minutes along with the sautéed onions, peppers, and seasonings, and then add the chicken broth, tomatoes, browned chicken and sausage. Let it simmer for about 20 minutes. Add a loaf of warm crusty bread, and in under an hour you can serve your family a traditional and delicious Creole dinner.