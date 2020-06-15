A classic dish in Louisiana, Maque Choux (pronounced "mock-shoe") has Native American and Creole-French roots. While its exact origin remains unclear, it is typically made with corn and tomatoes, cooked together in a skillet with some cream or a roux to thicken the dish and add richness. Variations abound throughout the South; some recipes call for okra, bacon, chile peppers, and other ingredients. It is most often served as a side dish, but this version, which is hearty enough to serve as a main dish, includes another Louisiana favorite, spicy andouille sausage, along with okra, red bell pepper, thyme, and a nice amount of heavy cream for richness. This maque choux comes together in minutes once you have all of the ingredients prepped and ready to go. While you can prepare this dish in your trusty cast-iron skillet, our test kitchen recommends using a stainless steel or nonstick skillet to preserve the corn, pepper, and okra's vibrant color. A cast-iron pan may cause the vegetables to take on a gray tone. To make this Maque Choux with Sausage even more filling, serve it alongside steamed rice or your favorite whole grain or with plenty of crusty bread on the side for mopping up the delicious sauce. When made in the summer with fresh-picked ingredients, this dish will become a new family favorite.