Your family will enjoy the super creamy and rich, classic flavors in this Cajun chicken alfredo dish. One-pot meals are a busy cook's friend because after-supper clean-up is a breeze. Don't rush through the first step – browning the chicken begins the flavor building process. Instead of boiling the pasta in a separate pot, it cooks in the broth mixture. Break the pasta noodles in half so they can fully submerge in the liquid and cook evenly and completely. Pasta is a great option when you are looking for weeknight supper ideas. You can pair it with fresh spring vegetables and shrimp for a light main dish salad or combine hot pasta with a cheese sauce and ground beef or sausage for a satisfying, hearty pasta bake. A loaf of warm crusty bread and a tossed green salad is all you need to make a complete meal when you serve this one-pot recipe.