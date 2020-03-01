One-Pot Cajun Chicken Alfredo

Your family will enjoy the super creamy and rich, classic flavors in this Cajun chicken alfredo dish. One-pot meals are a busy cook's friend because after-supper clean-up is a breeze. Don't rush through the first step – browning the chicken begins the flavor building process. Instead of boiling the pasta in a separate pot, it cooks in the broth mixture. Break the pasta noodles in half so they can fully submerge in the liquid and cook evenly and completely. Pasta is a great option when you are looking for weeknight supper ideas. You can pair it with fresh spring vegetables and shrimp for a light main dish salad or combine hot pasta with a cheese sauce and ground beef or sausage for a satisfying, hearty pasta bake. A loaf of warm crusty bread and a tossed green salad is all you need to make a complete meal when you serve this one-pot recipe.

By Southern Living

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

active:
40 mins
total:
45 mins
Yield:
Serves 4 (serving size: 1 1/4 cups)
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium. Sprinkle chicken evenly with 1 teaspoon of the Cajun seasoning. Add to hot oil; cook until browned on both sides and cooked through, about 8 minutes per side. Remove from Dutch oven; let rest 5 minutes. Cut into 3/4-inch cubes.

  • Whisk together flour and 1/4 cup of the half-and-half in a small bowl; set aside. Add garlic to Dutch oven; cook over medium, stirring often, for 1 minute. Add broth and remaining 1 1/4 cups half-and-half; cover and bring to a boil over medium-high. Break linguine noodles in half; add to Dutch oven. Reduce heat to medium; cover and cook, stirring occasionally, 8 minutes. Stir in chicken cubes and reserved flour mixture; cook, tossing constantly, until pasta is well coated and heated through, about 2 minutes.

  • Remove from heat; stir in cheese and remaining 1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning until cheese is melted. Sprinkle with parsley; serve.

