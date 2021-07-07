Sheet Pan Jambalaya
A delicious recipe to try this season.
It just got easier than ever to make this Southern classic. Jambalaya is a staple of Creole cuisine, and while there are plenty of debates on how to cook a proper jambalaya, this weeknight-friendly version diverges from any technique you've ever seen. We're making this recipe entirely on a sheet pan.
This is inspired by the Creole-style (red) jambalaya, which contains tomatoes, rather than Cajun (brown) jambalaya, which does not. This Sheet Pan Jambalaya packs all the traditional flavors you might find in the dish—from andouille sausage and onion to shrimp and Creole seasoning. Spicy and savory with lots of Creole flavor, this jambalaya cooks in just 35 minutes. The andouille sausage renders a decent amount of fat, keeping the grains of rice and vegetable mixture moist. The tomatoes and bell peppers provide a sweet counterpoint to the spicy Creole seasoning. Precooked microwavable rice is the real secret to this baked jambalaya—it absorbs all the drippings from the sausage and vegetables, cooking the rice perfectly and preventing it from going mushy.
For a Jambalaya breakfast, reheat the leftovers in a skillet (adding a touch of water, if needed) until warm. Make indentations in the rice and crack an egg into each well. Cover and cook until the egg whites are set and the yolks are runny.