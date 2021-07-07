Sheet Pan Jambalaya

Rating: Unrated

A delicious recipe to try this season.

By Liz Mervosh

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

15 mins
35 mins
4
It just got easier than ever to make this Southern classic. Jambalaya is a staple of Creole cuisine, and while there are plenty of debates on how to cook a proper jambalaya, this weeknight-friendly version diverges from any technique you've ever seen. We're making this recipe entirely on a sheet pan.

This is inspired by the Creole-style (red) jambalaya, which contains tomatoes, rather than Cajun (brown) jambalaya, which does not. This Sheet Pan Jambalaya packs all the traditional flavors you might find in the dish—from andouille sausage and onion to shrimp and Creole seasoning. Spicy and savory with lots of Creole flavor, this jambalaya cooks in just 35 minutes. The andouille sausage renders a decent amount of fat, keeping the grains of rice and vegetable mixture moist. The tomatoes and bell peppers provide a sweet counterpoint to the spicy Creole seasoning. Precooked microwavable rice is the real secret to this baked jambalaya—it absorbs all the drippings from the sausage and vegetables, cooking the rice perfectly and preventing it from going mushy.

For a Jambalaya breakfast, reheat the leftovers in a skillet (adding a touch of water, if needed) until warm. Make indentations in the rice and crack an egg into each well. Cover and cook until the egg whites are set and the yolks are runny. 

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Toss together bell peppers, sausage, onion, thyme, oil, garlic powder, and 1 teaspoon of the Creole seasoning on a 13- x 18-inch rimmed baking sheet; spread mixture in an even layer. Bake until mixture is almost tender-crisp, 15 to 17 minutes, stirring mixture once halfway through cook time. 

  • Meanwhile, thinly slice dark green parts of scallions; set aside. Thinly slice white and light green parts of scallions; transfer to a large bowl. Add shrimp, drained tomatoes and green chiles, and remaining 1 teaspoon Creole seasoning. Using your hands, crumble rice into shrimp mixture to separate any clumps; stir to combine. Set aside until ready to use.

  • Remove baking sheet from oven. Stir shrimp mixture into bell pepper mixture on baking sheet; return to oven. Bake at 425°F until shrimp are pink and opaque throughout and rice is warm and tender, about 9 minutes. Sprinkle with dark green parts of scallions.

