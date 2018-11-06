Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

7 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 0
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This iconic dish represents everything we love about Louisiana cooking. With ordinary ingredients, the right seasonings, and patience, the results are extraordinary. The secrets to a good gumbo aren't anything fancy either, but if you take the time to do them right, your gumbo will be just as good as the ones served in New Orleans. The first? Make sure to brown the sausage and chicken until they both have crispy caramelization. Secondly, don't fear the roux. Brown is the color of flavor so make sure to stir your vegetable oil and flour mixture until it's reached a true chocolate hue. 

By Southern Living Editors

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

prep:
55 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 55 mins
Yield:
Makes 4 to 6 servings
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook sausage in a Dutch oven over medium heat, stirring constantly, 5 minutes or until browned. Drain on paper towels, reserving drippings in Dutch oven. Set sausage aside.

    Advertisement

  • Cook chicken in reserved drippings in Dutch oven over medium heat 5 minutes or until browned. Remove to paper towels, reserving drippings in Dutch oven. Set chicken aside.

  • Add enough oil to drippings in Dutch oven to measure 1/2 cup. Add flour, and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, 20 to 25 minutes, or until roux is chocolate colored.

  • Stir in onion, bell pepper, and celery; cook, stirring often, 8 minutes or until tender. Gradually add 2 quarts hot water, and bring mixture to a boil; add chicken, garlic, and next 5 ingredients. Reduce heat to low, and simmer, stirring occasionally, 1 hour. Remove chicken; let cool.

  • Add sausage to gumbo; cook 30 minutes. Stir in green onions; cook for 30 more minutes.

  • Bone chicken, and cut meat into strips; return chicken to gumbo, and simmer 5 minutes. Remove and discard bay leaves.

  • Remove gumbo from heat. Sprinkle with filé powder, if desired. Serve over hot cooked rice. Garnish, if desired.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 09/01/2022