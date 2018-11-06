Chicken and Sausage Gumbo
This iconic dish represents everything we love about Louisiana cooking. With ordinary ingredients, the right seasonings, and patience, the results are extraordinary. The secrets to a good gumbo aren't anything fancy either, but if you take the time to do them right, your gumbo will be just as good as the ones served in New Orleans. The first? Make sure to brown the sausage and chicken until they both have crispy caramelization. Secondly, don't fear the roux. Brown is the color of flavor so make sure to stir your vegetable oil and flour mixture until it's reached a true chocolate hue.