King cake and beignets are two of Test Kitchen Professional and Hey Y’all host Ivy Odom’s favorite Mardi Gras treats. So naturally, for this year’s Fat Tuesday celebration, she decided to combine the two into one heavenly dessert: King Cake Beignets. The unforgettable crossover features a fluffy fried dough that’s decorated just like a classic king cake. “These pillowy-soft treats are drizzled in a cream cheese glaze and sprinkled with crunchy sanding sugars in purple, green, and gold,” Odom writes. “The best part? You can make the dough ahead so you’ll have more time to let the good times roll.”

Deep frying can be tricky business, but the key to getting consistent results is to monitor the temperature of your oil throughout the process. Maintaining a temperature of 360 degrees F ensures that your beignets cook to a lovely golden brown. If the oil is too hot, they’ll brown on the outside before cooking on the inside; if it’s too cold, they’ll soak up all that oil and result in a greasy beignet. After frying your beignets, you’ll want to let them cool slightly before decorating (if your beignets are still piping hot, the cream cheese icing will melt right off), but we recommend enjoying at least one of these beignets straight out of the fryer.