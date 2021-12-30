Creole Daube
Author and culinary historian Jessica B. Harris reflects on one of New Orleans' "endangered dishes."
"When the weather has a nip in the air, my thoughts turn to braised roasts and rich, dense stews," writes author and culinary historian Jessica B. Harris. "For years, I'd made a variation of my mother's beef stew, and then one year in New Orleans, the late chef Leah Chase introduced me to the Creole daube (pronounced "dohb")." Creole Daube is a hearty beef stew with French and Italian influences. Considered to be one of New Orleans' "endangered dishes," daube is made for cold days and cozy nights.
This version, which comes to us from Harris, is no exception. "In New Orleans, daube usually turns up around the year-end holidays, but it's perfect anytime something filling and soul warming is needed on the table," she writes. Packed with hickory-smoked bacon, boneless chuck roast, beef stock, and dry red wine, this dish is nothing short of rich. A trinity of onion, bell pepper, and celery forms the foundation for the dish, while ground cloves add an enigmatic warmth.
Leftovers? You're in for a treat. Harris writes, "With the addition of gelatin, it can be transformed into daube glacé—a glorious, terrine-like appetizer that's sliced cold and served with crackers."