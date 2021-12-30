Creole Daube

Author and culinary historian Jessica B. Harris reflects on one of New Orleans' "endangered dishes."  

By Liz Mervosh

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

"When the weather has a nip in the air, my thoughts turn to braised roasts and rich, dense stews," writes author and culinary historian Jessica B. Harris. "For years, I'd made a variation of my mother's beef stew, and then one year in New Orleans, the late chef Leah Chase introduced me to the Creole daube (pronounced "dohb")." Creole Daube is a hearty beef stew with French and Italian influences. Considered to be one of New Orleans' "endangered dishes," daube is made for cold days and cozy nights.

This version, which comes to us from Harris, is no exception. "In New Orleans, daube usually turns up around the year-end holidays, but it's perfect anytime something filling and soul warming is needed on the table," she writes. Packed with hickory-smoked bacon, boneless chuck roast, beef stock, and dry red wine, this dish is nothing short of rich. A trinity of onion, bell pepper, and celery forms the foundation for the dish, while ground cloves add an enigmatic warmth.

Leftovers? You're in for a treat. Harris writes, "With the addition of gelatin, it can be transformed into daube glacé—a glorious, terrine-like appetizer that's sliced cold and served with crackers."

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Cook bacon in a large Dutch oven over medium, stirring occasionally, until it's browned and fat has rendered, about 8 minutes. Transfer bacon to a plate, and reserve drippings in skillet.

  • Sprinkle roast with kosher salt and black pepper. Increase heat to medium-high. Add roast to Dutch oven, and sear until browned on 2 sides, about 12 minutes, carefully flipping halfway through. Transfer to a plate.

  • Reduce heat to medium. Add onions, bell pepper, and celery to Dutch oven; cook, stirring often and scraping up browned bits from bottom of Dutch oven, until onions soften, about 6 minutes. Add tomato paste and garlic; cook, stirring constantly, until tomato paste turns a shade darker, about 2 minutes. Add wine, and bring to a simmer over medium. Simmer stirring occasionally, until it's slightly thickened and some of the alcohol burns off, about 3 minutes. Stir in stock, thyme sprigs, bay leaves, and cloves. Nestle roast and bacon back into Dutch oven along with any juices that have accumulated; bring to a simmer over medium, and then remove from heat.

  • Cover and transfer to preheated oven, and braise 2 hours. Remove from oven; uncover and stir in carrots and turnips. Cover and return to oven; braise until meat and vegetables are tender, about 1 hour, 15 minutes. Remove from oven, and let rest 15 minutes. Transfer roast to a work surface, and shred into large pieces. Skim off fat from broth, and discard. Remove and discard thyme sprigs and bay leaves. Return shredded beef to Dutch oven, and then serve.

