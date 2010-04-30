50 Quick and Easy Seafood Suppers for Dinner Tonight
Enjoying seafood for dinner can be quick and simple. These easy seafood recipes make mealtimes a breeze and have you out of the kitchen and enjoying delicious seafood in a snap. Our Creamy Rice with Scallops only needs 10 minutes in the oven, and Poached Salmon can be ready in the same amount of time. The Fish Fry will take you twice as long, which is still only 20 minutes. And both Fresh Salmon Cakes with Buttermilk Dressing and Foil-Pack Clams with White Wine and Herbs can be ready in under half an hour. So enjoy all these easy seafood recipes and see how quick fixing a delicious supper can be.
From Easy Grilled Salmon to Air Fryer Popcorn Shrimp, these delicious seafood recipes will become your go-to weeknight meals. Your family will love the fresh flavors of shrimp tacos, fish po'boys, grilled salmon, and more. Whip up one of these recipes for dinner tonight.
Skillet Orzo with Fish and Herbs
Cod serves as the main event in this comforting weeknight dinner.
Easy Grilled Salmon
This protein-rich meal is ready in just 15 minutes.
Fish Tacos and Topping Bar
These delicious fish tacos are topped with Asian slaw and quick chipotle cream to create a savory meal.
Fish Fry
Our classic fish fry recipe will not disappoint. It's savory and spicy with a crispy finish.
Grilled Salmon Panzanella
This light and fresh salmon salad will have you dreaming of summer days.
Honey-Mustard Baked Salmon With Vegetables
This flavorful salmon is coated in tangy honey mustard and topped with panko breadcrumbs.
Fresh Salmon Cakes with Buttermilk Dressing
With a crispy coating and a creamy buttermilk dressing, there's nothing not to love about these Salmon Cakes.
Pan-Seared Salmon with Lemony Greens and Grains
This hearty 30-minute supper will be added to your weeknight meal rotation.
Dao Family Crawfish Boil
Not your typical crawfish boil, this Vietnamese-Cajun crawfish has unexpected citrus nodes.
Simple Salmon Croquettes
These easy and delicious Salmon Croquettes are versatile enough to serve for dinner or as a bite-sized appetizer.
Citrus-Salmon Salad
Slow-cooked salmon perfectly complements this fresh summery salad.
Teriyaki Salmon Bowls with Crispy Brussels Sprouts Recipe
This hearty and savory teriyaki meal comes together in one bowl to create a filling meal.
Molasses-Soy Glazed Salmon and Vegetables Recipe
Pair this tangy salmon with brown rice and sauteed vegetables.
Poached Salmon Salad with Pickle Snap Peas Recipe
Instead of grilling or cooking salmon in the oven, try this tasty poaching technique to add incredible flavor to your salad dish.
Air Fryer Popcorn Shrimp
The Air Fryer makes these poppable shrimp, light and crispy.
Shrimp, Sausage, and Black Bean Pasta Recipe
Add a little cajun flavor to your weeknight meals with this sausage and black bean pasta dish.
Shrimp Étouffée
Serve this Louisiana classic dish over a bed of warm white rice.
Shrimp-Stuffed Mirlitons
Cozy on up to this comforting Shrimp-Stuffed Mirlitons dish during the cold winter months.
Shrimp Fajita Bowl
Skip the tortillas and make this tasty and filling Shrimp Fajita Bowl.
Creamy Pesto-and-Shrimp Penne with Peas
This creamy pasta dish comes together in just 25 minutes—perfect for busy weeknights.
Pasta with Shrimp and Tomato Cream Sauce
Fresh shrimp and bright cherry tomatoes make this tasty pasta dish.
Sausage-and-Shrimp Pizzas with Spinach-Basil Pesto
Instead of ordering delivery, make these shrimp and pesto pizzas at home for a delicious twist on pizza night.
Skillet Corn with Shrimp and Sausage
Break out your skillet and make this creamy and smoky dish.
Shrimp Cakes
Instead of crab cakes, change things up and make these crispy and tasty Shrimp Cakes.
Shrimp Stir Fry with Bacon
Bacon makes every dish better which is why this Shrimp Stir Fry with Bacon is simply irresistible.
Quick Shrimp and Corn Chowder
This light chowder is made for springtime, medium-sized shrimp are best to use for this dish.
Grilled Cajun Shrimp Kabobs with Sausage
These grilled kabobs are perfect to make for a backyard gathering.
Easy Shrimp Scampi with Basil
Our tried-and-true Shrimp Scampi recipe that'll have guests begging for seconds.
Shrimp and Grits Casserole
Embracing our Southern roots with this classic Shrimp and Grits Casserole.
Israeli Couscous and Shrimp Recipe
Shrimp and couscous come together to make this delicious weeknight dinner.
Orzo Salad with Shrimp and Lemon Dressing
Grab fresh veggies from the farmer's market and make this easy orzo salad.
Lemon-Garlic Butter Shrimp with Broccoli
Need a simple dinner recipe? Make this nutritious shrimp dish.
Southern Shrimp and Grits
Our favorite Shrimp and Grits recipe to have on hand for all family gatherings.
Shrimp-Okra-and-Sausage Kebabs Recipe
Fresh okra, andouille sausage, and tail-on shrimp come together to create this Southern kebab.
Pasta Primavera with Shrimp Recipe
One pot dinner and made in just 30 minutes? We'd count this shrimp pasta dish a win-win.
Chicken and Shrimp Skillet Rice
Just a few of our favorite Southern things: okra, chicken, shrimp, and plum tomatoes make up this one-pan dinner.
Shrimp Boil Vegetable Bowls Recipe
Shrimp serves as the star of the show in this fresh vegetable medley.
Classic Trout Amandine
Pan-fried trout is served with lightly browned sliced almonds to create a winning dinner dish.
Tuna Pasta Salad
Dreaming of summer days? Add this fresh and bright Tuna Pasta Salad to the recipe collection.
Easy Catfish Tacos
Switch up your usual taco night with these oven-fried catfish tacos.
Fried Delacata Catfish
Orders up! No one can resist crispy fried catfish.
Mini Crab Cakes With Cajun Sauce
Looking for a light but filling dinner? These crab cakes are a weeknight go-to.
Sea Island Crab Fried Rice Recipe
Mix up your usual fried rice recipe with this delicious crab fried rice.
Deviled Crab Melts Recipe
If you're in a time crunch, make these hearty and cheesy Crab Melts.
Foil-Pack Clams with White Wine and Herbs
Impress your guests with these stunning and flavorful clams.
Charleston Oyster Soup
It only takes 15 minutes to make this traditional and creamy oyster soup.
Grilled Scallop-and-Mango Salad Recipe
Grilled scallops and fresh mango come together to create the summer salad of our dreams.
Creamy Rice with Scallops Recipe
In need of an easy weeknight meal? Try this creamy and smoky scallops recipe.
Seared Scallops with Fresh Tomato-Basil Sauce and Orzo Recipe
Made with garden tomatoes and fresh basil, this is the perfect summertime meal.
Honey-Soy-Glazed Salmon with Veggies and Oranges
Here's the delicious proof that you can serve a complete, no-mess fish dinner in less than 25 minutes. This recipe only uses one pan, so cleanup is a breeze. Just pile everything on your sheet pan and follow our instructions for perfectly broiled fish that will be on the table in no time.