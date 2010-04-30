50 Quick and Easy Seafood Suppers for Dinner Tonight

Enjoying seafood for dinner can be quick and simple. These easy seafood recipes make mealtimes a breeze and have you out of the kitchen and enjoying delicious seafood in a snap. Our Creamy Rice with Scallops only needs 10 minutes in the oven, and Poached Salmon can be ready in the same amount of time. The Fish Fry will take you twice as long, which is still only 20 minutes. And both Fresh Salmon Cakes with Buttermilk Dressing and Foil-Pack Clams with White Wine and Herbs can be ready in under half an hour. So enjoy all these easy seafood recipes and see how quick fixing a delicious supper can be.

From Easy Grilled Salmon to Air Fryer Popcorn Shrimp, these delicious seafood recipes will become your go-to weeknight meals. Your family will love the fresh flavors of shrimp tacos, fish po'boys, grilled salmon, and more. Whip up one of these recipes for dinner tonight.

1 of 50

Skillet Orzo with Fish and Herbs

Recipe: Skillet Orzo with Fish and Herbs

Recipe: Skillet Orzo with Fish and Herbs

Cod serves as the main event in this comforting weeknight dinner.

2 of 50

Easy Grilled Salmon

Recipe: Easy Grilled Salmon

Recipe: Easy Grilled Salmon

This protein-rich meal is ready in just 15 minutes.

3 of 50

Fish Tacos and Topping Bar

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Fish Tacos and Topping Bar

These delicious fish tacos are topped with Asian slaw and quick chipotle cream to create a savory meal.

4 of 50

Fish Fry

Recipe: Fish Fry

Recipe: Fish Fry

Our classic fish fry recipe will not disappoint. It's savory and spicy with a crispy finish.

5 of 50

Grilled Salmon Panzanella

Recipe: Grilled Salmon Panzanella

Recipe: Grilled Salmon Panzanella

This light and fresh salmon salad will have you dreaming of summer days.

6 of 50

Honey-Mustard Baked Salmon With Vegetables

Recipe: Honey-Mustard Baked Salmon With Vegetables

Recipe: Honey-Mustard Baked Salmon With Vegetables

This flavorful salmon is coated in tangy honey mustard and topped with panko breadcrumbs.

7 of 50

Fresh Salmon Cakes with Buttermilk Dressing

Recipe: Fresh Salmon Cakes with Buttermilk Dressing

Recipe: Fresh Salmon Cakes with Buttermilk Dressing

With a crispy coating and a creamy buttermilk dressing, there's nothing not to love about these Salmon Cakes.

8 of 50

Pan-Seared Salmon with Lemony Greens and Grains

Recipe: Pan-Seared Salmon with Lemony Greens and Grains

Recipe: Pan-Seared Salmon with Lemony Greens and Grains

This hearty 30-minute supper will be added to your weeknight meal rotation.

9 of 50

Dao Family Crawfish Boil

Recipe: Dao Family Crawfish Boil

Not your typical crawfish boil, this Vietnamese-Cajun crawfish has unexpected citrus nodes.

10 of 50

Simple Salmon Croquettes

Recipe: Simple Salmon Croquettes

Recipe: Simple Salmon Croquettes

These easy and delicious Salmon Croquettes are versatile enough to serve for dinner or as a bite-sized appetizer.

11 of 50

Citrus-Salmon Salad

Recipe: Citrus-Salmon Salad

Recipe: Citrus-Salmon Salad

Slow-cooked salmon perfectly complements this fresh summery salad.

12 of 50

Teriyaki Salmon Bowls with Crispy Brussels Sprouts Recipe

Recipe: Teriyaki Salmon Bowls with Crispy Brussels Sprouts Recipe

Recipe: Teriyaki Salmon Bowls with Crispy Brussels Sprouts Recipe

This hearty and savory teriyaki meal comes together in one bowl to create a filling meal.

13 of 50

Molasses-Soy Glazed Salmon and Vegetables Recipe

Recipe: Molasses-Soy Glazed Salmon and Vegetables Recipe

Recipe: Molasses-Soy Glazed Salmon and Vegetables Recipe

Pair this tangy salmon with brown rice and sauteed vegetables.

14 of 50

Poached Salmon Salad with Pickle Snap Peas Recipe

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Poached Salmon Salad with Pickle Snap Peas Recipe

Instead of grilling or cooking salmon in the oven, try this tasty poaching technique to add incredible flavor to your salad dish.

15 of 50

Air Fryer Popcorn Shrimp

Recipe: Air Fryer Popcorn Shrimp

The Air Fryer makes these poppable shrimp, light and crispy.

16 of 50

Shrimp, Sausage, and Black Bean Pasta Recipe

Recipe: Shrimp, Sausage, and Black Bean Pasta Recipe

Recipe: Shrimp, Sausage, and Black Bean Pasta Recipe

Add a little cajun flavor to your weeknight meals with this sausage and black bean pasta dish.

17 of 50

Shrimp Étouffée

Recipe: Shrimp Étouffée

Recipe: Shrimp Étouffée

Serve this Louisiana classic dish over a bed of warm white rice.

18 of 50

Shrimp-Stuffed Mirlitons

Recipe: Shrimp-Stuffed Mirlitons

Recipe: Shrimp-Stuffed Mirlitons

Cozy on up to this comforting Shrimp-Stuffed Mirlitons dish during the cold winter months.

19 of 50

Shrimp Fajita Bowl

Recipe: Shrimp Fajita Bowl

Recipe: Shrimp Fajita Bowl

Skip the tortillas and make this tasty and filling Shrimp Fajita Bowl.

20 of 50

Creamy Pesto-and-Shrimp Penne with Peas

Recipe: Creamy Pesto-and-Shrimp Penne with Peas

Recipe: Creamy Pesto-and-Shrimp Penne with Peas

This creamy pasta dish comes together in just 25 minutes—perfect for busy weeknights.

21 of 50

Pasta with Shrimp and Tomato Cream Sauce

Recipe: Pasta with Shrimp and Tomato Cream Sauce

Recipe: Pasta with Shrimp and Tomato Cream Sauce

Fresh shrimp and bright cherry tomatoes make this tasty pasta dish.

22 of 50

Sausage-and-Shrimp Pizzas with Spinach-Basil Pesto

Recipe: Sausage-and-Shrimp Pizzas with Spinach-Basil Pesto

Recipe: Sausage-and-Shrimp Pizzas with Spinach-Basil Pesto

Instead of ordering delivery, make these shrimp and pesto pizzas at home for a delicious twist on pizza night.

23 of 50

Skillet Corn with Shrimp and Sausage

Recipe: Skillet Corn with Shrimp and Sausage

Recipe: Skillet Corn with Shrimp and Sausage

Break out your skillet and make this creamy and smoky dish.

24 of 50

Shrimp Cakes

Recipe: Shrimp Cakes

Recipe: Shrimp Cakes

Instead of crab cakes, change things up and make these crispy and tasty Shrimp Cakes.

25 of 50

Shrimp Stir Fry with Bacon

Recipe: Shrimp Stir Fry with Bacon

Recipe: Shrimp Stir Fry with Bacon

Bacon makes every dish better which is why this Shrimp Stir Fry with Bacon is simply irresistible.

26 of 50

Quick Shrimp and Corn Chowder

Recipe: Quick Shrimp and Corn Chowder

Recipe: Quick Shrimp and Corn Chowder

This light chowder is made for springtime, medium-sized shrimp are best to use for this dish.

27 of 50

Grilled Cajun Shrimp Kabobs with Sausage

Recipe: Grilled Cajun Shrimp Kabobs with Sausage

Recipe: Grilled Cajun Shrimp Kabobs with Sausage

These grilled kabobs are perfect to make for a backyard gathering.

28 of 50

Easy Shrimp Scampi with Basil

Recipe: Easy Shrimp Scampi with Basil

Recipe: Easy Shrimp Scampi with Basil

Our tried-and-true Shrimp Scampi recipe that'll have guests begging for seconds.

29 of 50

Shrimp and Grits Casserole

Recipe: Shrimp and Grits Casserole

Recipe: Shrimp and Grits Casserole

Embracing our Southern roots with this classic Shrimp and Grits Casserole.

30 of 50

Israeli Couscous and Shrimp Recipe

Recipe: Israeli Couscous and Shrimp Recipe

Recipe: Israeli Couscous and Shrimp Recipe

Shrimp and couscous come together to make this delicious weeknight dinner.

31 of 50

Orzo Salad with Shrimp and Lemon Dressing

Recipe: Orzo Salad with Shrimp and Lemon Dressing

Recipe: Orzo Salad with Shrimp and Lemon Dressing

Grab fresh veggies from the farmer's market and make this easy orzo salad.

32 of 50

Lemon-Garlic Butter Shrimp with Broccoli

Recipe: Lemon-Garlic Butter Shrimp with Broccoli

Recipe: Lemon-Garlic Butter Shrimp with Broccoli

Need a simple dinner recipe? Make this nutritious shrimp dish.

33 of 50

Southern Shrimp and Grits

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Southern Shrimp and Grits

Our favorite Shrimp and Grits recipe to have on hand for all family gatherings.

34 of 50

Shrimp-Okra-and-Sausage Kebabs Recipe

Recipe: Shrimp-Okra-and-Sausage Kebabs Recipe

Recipe: Shrimp-Okra-and-Sausage Kebabs Recipe

Fresh okra, andouille sausage, and tail-on shrimp come together to create this Southern kebab.

35 of 50

Pasta Primavera with Shrimp Recipe

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Pasta Primavera with Shrimp Recipe

One pot dinner and made in just 30 minutes? We'd count this shrimp pasta dish a win-win.

36 of 50

Chicken and Shrimp Skillet Rice

Recipe: Chicken and Shrimp Skillet Rice

Recipe: Chicken and Shrimp Skillet Rice

Just a few of our favorite Southern things: okra, chicken, shrimp, and plum tomatoes make up this one-pan dinner.

37 of 50

Shrimp Boil Vegetable Bowls Recipe

Recipe: Shrimp Boil Vegetable Bowls Recipe

Recipe: Shrimp Boil Vegetable Bowls Recipe

Shrimp serves as the star of the show in this fresh vegetable medley.

38 of 50

Classic Trout Amandine

Recipe: Classic Trout Amandine

Recipe: Classic Trout Amandine

Pan-fried trout is served with lightly browned sliced almonds to create a winning dinner dish.

39 of 50

Tuna Pasta Salad

Recipe: Tuna Pasta Salad

Recipe: Tuna Pasta Salad

Dreaming of summer days? Add this fresh and bright Tuna Pasta Salad to the recipe collection.

40 of 50

Easy Catfish Tacos

Recipe: Easy Catfish Tacos

Recipe: Easy Catfish Tacos

Switch up your usual taco night with these oven-fried catfish tacos.

41 of 50

Fried Delacata Catfish

Recipe: Fried Delacata Catfish

Recipe: Fried Delacata Catfish

Orders up! No one can resist crispy fried catfish.

42 of 50

Mini Crab Cakes With Cajun Sauce

Recipe: Mini Crab Cakes With Cajun Sauce

Recipe: Mini Crab Cakes With Cajun Sauce

Looking for a light but filling dinner? These crab cakes are a weeknight go-to.

43 of 50

Sea Island Crab Fried Rice Recipe

Recipe: Sea Island Crab Fried Rice Recipe

Recipe: Sea Island Crab Fried Rice Recipe

Mix up your usual fried rice recipe with this delicious crab fried rice.

44 of 50

Deviled Crab Melts Recipe

Recipe: Deviled Crab Melts Recipe

Recipe: Deviled Crab Melts Recipe

If you're in a time crunch, make these hearty and cheesy Crab Melts.

45 of 50

Foil-Pack Clams with White Wine and Herbs

Recipe: Foil-Pack Clams with White Wine and Herbs

Recipe: Foil-Pack Clams with White Wine and Herbs

Impress your guests with these stunning and flavorful clams.

46 of 50

Charleston Oyster Soup

Recipe: Charleston Oyster Soup

Recipe: Charleston Oyster Soup

It only takes 15 minutes to make this traditional and creamy oyster soup.

47 of 50

Grilled Scallop-and-Mango Salad Recipe

Recipe: Grilled Scallop-and-Mango Salad Recipe

Recipe: Grilled Scallop-and-Mango Salad Recipe

Grilled scallops and fresh mango come together to create the summer salad of our dreams.

48 of 50

Creamy Rice with Scallops Recipe

Recipe: Creamy Rice with Scallops Recipe

Recipe: Creamy Rice with Scallops Recipe

In need of an easy weeknight meal? Try this creamy and smoky scallops recipe.

49 of 50

Seared Scallops with Fresh Tomato-Basil Sauce and Orzo Recipe

Recipe: Seared Scallops with Fresh Tomato-Basil Sauce and Orzo Recipe

Recipe: Seared Scallops with Fresh Tomato-Basil Sauce and Orzo Recipe

Made with garden tomatoes and fresh basil, this is the perfect summertime meal.

50 of 50

Honey-Soy-Glazed Salmon with Veggies and Oranges

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Honey-Soy-Glazed Salmon with Veggies and Oranges

Here's the delicious proof that you can serve a complete, no-mess fish dinner in less than 25 minutes. This recipe only uses one pan, so cleanup is a breeze. Just pile everything on your sheet pan and follow our instructions for perfectly broiled fish that will be on the table in no time.

