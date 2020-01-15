Instant Pot Jambalaya
If you haven’t made jambalaya in an Instant Pot, give this recipe a try. Our Test Kitchen said it was one of the best jambalayas they have ever tasted, and were surprised by how easily and quickly the dish comes together with the help of a multicooker. Shrimp can go from raw to rubbery in minutes. In this recipe, they are perfectly cooked through right at the end, with the residual heat and steam of the Instant Pot. Once you’ve tried it, you’ll never go back to the regular stovetop method.