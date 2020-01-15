Instant Pot Jambalaya

If you haven’t made jambalaya in an Instant Pot, give this recipe a try. Our Test Kitchen said it was one of the best jambalayas they have ever tasted, and were surprised by how easily and quickly the dish comes together with the help of a multicooker. Shrimp can go from raw to rubbery in minutes. In this recipe, they are perfectly cooked through right at the end, with the residual heat and steam of the Instant Pot. Once you’ve tried it, you’ll never go back to the regular stovetop method.

By Southern Living
Ingredients

Directions

  • Select SAUTÉ setting on a programmable pressure multicooker (such as Instant Pot). (Time, instructions, and settings may vary according to cooker brand or model.) Select HIGH temperature setting, and allow to preheat 5 to 8 minutes. Add oil, and stir in smoked sausage. Cook sausage, stirring often, until browned, about 5 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon, and set aside. Add chicken to cooker, and sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon of the Cajun seasoning. Cook, stirring often, until browned, about 5 minutes. Remove chicken with a slotted spoon, and set aside.

  • Add onion, celery, green bell pepper, and red bell pepper to cooker, and cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables begin to soften, about 4 minutes. Add garlic, and cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute.

  • Add broth, diced tomatoes, rice, bay leaves, thyme, sausage, chicken, and remaining 2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning, stirring well to combine ingredients.

  • Press CANCEL on multicooker. Cover cooker with lid, and lock in place. Turn steam release handle to SEALING position. Select MANUAL/PRESSURE COOK setting. Select HIGH pressure for 7 minutes. (It will take 10 to 15 minutes to come up to pressure before cooking begins.)

  • Meanwhile, toss together shrimp, smoked paprika, salt, and black pepper in a medium bowl. Set aside.

  • When cooking has stopped, carefully turn steam release handle to VENTING position, and let steam fully escape (float valve will drop). This will take 3 to 4 minutes. Remove lid from cooker, and stir in shrimp. Return lid to cooker, and let stand until shrimp are pink and have cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in parsley. Garnish with scallions.

