If you're looking for homemade fried chicken with crispy skin and juicy meat, our Test Kitchen could not stop raving about this Cajun recipe. One Test Kitchen Professional said this "crunchy, tender, slightly spicy fried chicken" would be their "new go-to recipe," and we have a feeling it will be yours, too. "I sent the leftovers to my son where he works, and they called wanting to know if I would start a business frying this kind of chicken," said another Test Kitchen Pro. One difference you'll notice that sets our recipe apart from others is the frying temperature. The reason? "You see a lot of recipes that call for frying the chicken at 350°, but I prefer to go a little slower at 325°, which I think makes it juicier and doesn't brown quite as fast," said a Test Kitchen Professional. Well that's all the convincing we need! The only possible thing that's missing from this Cajun fried chicken recipe? All of our favorite cookout sides, of course.