Louisiana by nature, New Orleans by distinction, red beans and rice is a hallmark of Cajun cuisine. Yet every cook's recipe is bound to be a little different. For some, ham hocks, andouille sausage, or bacon are a must; for others, it's pickled or salt pork.But this New Orleans red beans and rice recipe perfectly captures the simple perfection that defines the quintessential Southern dish.Back in Louisiana, the recipe was originally a common dinner dish served on Mondays, the traditional wash day. The beans could simmer unattended while the cook was busy with the laundry and other chores. It was a perfect fit, easily feeding a crowd and being versatile enough to tailor according to what was in the pantry.After spooning these tender, flavorful red beans over fluffy rice, pair it with some of our perfect skillet cornbread and collard greens. The Southern-style sides take this New Orleans red beans and rice to the next level.