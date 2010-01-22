88 Easy Ground Beef Recipe Ideas That Make Dinner a Snap
Ground beef recipes are a weeknight favorite for so many reasons: Ground beef is inexpensive, cooks up fast, and can be used in endless delicious ways. If you're looking for a tasty new spin on classic ground beef recipes like meatloaf, hamburgers, chili, and lasagna, the Southern Living Test Kitchen has you covered. Or, if you're in the mood for something different with ground beef, you'll also find surprising new ways to use ground beef in stir-frys, soups, calzones, kabobs, and more. Ground beef freezes well too, so stock up at the supermarket and bookmark this gallery as your go-to source for easy ground beef recipes.
Greek Baked Ziti
Greek Baked Ziti
Inspired by the classic Greek comfort dish known as pastitsio, this baked ziti with ground beef uses fresh and flavorful ingredients. It mixes the classic flavors of ground beef, onion, and garlic, with oregano and two rich cheeses: Parmesan and mozzarella. So bake a dish of this comfort-food favorite, and in under 30 minutes you can settle in for a warm, delicious, family meal. For an easy weeknight dinner, you can even make this ahead and freeze it.
Easy Taco Casserole
Easy Taco Casserole
Bake this fiesta-worthy casserole in under 30 minutes tonight, and your kids just might wonder where your superpowers come from. The secret is in the pantry-staple ingredient list, but they never have to know that. If you've got picky eaters on your hands, serve this simple taco casserole with the toppings on the side so everyone can pick their own combination.
Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole
Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole
This hearty bake is a dinnertime hero. Whether you prepare it in advance, freeze it, and pop it in the oven right before dinner or you start from scratch while the kids are doing their homework, this supper staple takes only takes about an hour. Pair it with a garden salad, Baked Zucchini Fries, Fried Skillet Potatoes, or Grilled Garlic Bread for an easy meal that's sure to make everyone a member of the clean plate club.
Sloppy Joe Casserole
Sloppy Joe Casserole
Your beloved cafeteria favorite gets an upgrade in this simple ground beef supper. Sure, you may lose the bun and need to grab a fork instead, but it's just as fun to dig into as the summer camp classic. Plus, even if you didn't think it was possible, this casserole is even easier to prepare than your traditional sloppy joe sandwich. As with anything with the word "sloppy" in the title, though, we can't guarantee the kids will leave the table completely clean. But isn't that half the fun?
Mini Meatloaves with Potatoes, Leeks, and Brussels Sprouts
Mini Meatloaves with Potatoes, Leeks, and Brussels Sprouts
Why make one loaf when you can make four mini meatloaves? Now everyone can help his or herself to a personal-size meatloaf in this sheet-pan take on the classic dinner dish. Roast them in the oven alongside red potatoes, Brussels sprouts, and leeks for a hearty dinner that's ready in just an hour. The best part? since it's all baked together on a single pan, clean up is a breeze.
Beef Calzones
Beef Calzones
Satisfy your family's delivery cravings without ordering out with these beefy, cheesy calzones. Start with store-bought pizza dough and spoon in a homemade mixture of mushrooms, basil, onions, mozzarella cheese, ground chuck, tomato sauce, and sliced pepperoni. After 20 minutes in the oven, you'll serve a stuffed, Italian delight that will win over your entire dinner table.
West Texas Chili
West Texas Chili
With this much ground beef and heat, who even needs the beans? All you need to make a batch of this Texas-style chili is ground chuck, tomato pasta, a rich stock, and ale beer. But even though the saying goes, "Don't Mess with Texas," we'll let you mess with this recipe to add beans if you prefer. Use this recipe to make our Frito Pie or serve as is for a filing dinner any night of the week.
Greek Stuffed Peppers
Greek Stuffed Peppers
Hearty and healthy, these simple stuffed peppers give you room to play. Create your own combination by substituting or adding an ingredient here or there. Like zucchini? Add it in. Prefer an even healthier option? Use cauliflower rice instead of traditional rice. Regardless of what personal touches you add in, this quick and bright ground beef recipe will still be ready in under an hour.
Classic Patty Melt
Classic Patty Melt
Blow your everyday burger out of the water with this hearty patty melt that comes together in your cast iron skillet. With toasted sourdough as your base, this recipe gives you a sturdy foundation to layer ground beef patties, caramelized onions, Cheddar, Swiss cheese, mayonnaise, and any other topping you'd like on these thick, dinner-ready sandwiches. It's all melted together over butter in your skillet for a restaurant quality sandwich straight from your own kitchen.
Quick Beef Chili
Quick Beef Chili
Hearty chili like this has chunks of meat cooked to perfection in a Dutch oven before being combined with its other ingredients. For our Quick Beef Chili we suggest using petite tender. This quick-cooking foundation for this dish is supermarket steak that is cut from the shoulder. It looks and tastes like tenderloin but costs a third of the price. If you can't find it, try chuck-eye steak, which also has great flavor but may need more trimming. Whatever your choice, this quick, spicy, delicious chili will have you filling your bowl for seconds. Smother it in great toppings: think green onions, sour cream, or many others.
Cheeseburger Egg Rolls with Special Sauce
Cheeseburger Egg Rolls with Special Sauce
Mix things up tonight with this reimagined take on a takeout favorite that proves creativity in the kitchen doesn't have to take all day. This fancy feeling dish doesn't take more than an hour to pull together, and it's substantial enough to feed a hungry crowd as large as eight people. Don't skip the special sauce—you'll soon be keeping jars of it in the fridge.
Extra-Easy Lasagna
Extra-Easy Lasagna
This recipe may be speedy, but it does anything but skimp on flavor. This is one of those recipes that's great to have on hand when you can already hear stomachs rumbling as you walk in the door. Whether you've made it ahead and kept it in the freezer or you're starting from scratch right before dinner time, it'll be ready in under an hour regardless. Avoid a dinnertime disaster with this ground beef superhero.
Beef-and-Vegetable Soup with Gnocchi
Beef-and-Vegetable Soup with Gnocchi
If your go-to soup recipes are feeling worn out after a few weeks of winter, this 30-minute recipe is sure to revive you. The combination of ground beef and store-bought gnocchi make this vegetable soup innately filing. While the recipe calls for onion, tomatoes, and spinach, you can make the soup your own by adding in any extra vegetables you'd like.
Beef Stew with Cheddar Biscuits
Beef Stew with Cheddar Biscuits
What's better than a bowl of beef stew? A bowl of beef stew with homemade cheddar biscuits on top, of course. We can't think of a better way to use up leftover biscuits from Sunday brunch (or an excuse to make even more) than this warm bowl of beef and vegetables. Pro tip: be sure to pay attention to the sharpness of your cheddar for the cheese biscuits. Mild cheddar melts the best, since it contains the most moisture.
Emily Nabors Hall's Cheeseburger Pizza
Emily Nabors Hall's Cheeseburger Pizza
Childhood classics combine forces for a main dish the kids will rave about for days. Simple store-bought ingredients, like jarred pasta sauce and deli pizza dough, are the base to this homemade pizza that's ready just over an hour. While we highly recommend topping with ground beef for the full cheeseburger effect, you can personalize further with whatever pizza toppings are your family's favorite.
Cheesy Beef-and-Spinach Ravioli
Cheesy Beef-and-Spinach Ravioli
A cheesy, one-pan creation that comes together in just 30 minutes? Sign us up any night of the week. This simple recipe transforms any package of ravioli into a decadent pasta bake, complete with fresh spinach and beef. Plus, with just one skillet required, your cast-iron clean up is as easy as eat, rinse, wipe, and oil.
Cheeseburger Pie
Cheeseburger Pie
Your everyday cheeseburger takes new form in this lovely latticed version that's as creative as it is delicious. Stuffed with a ground beef filling and American cheese (or whatever cheese your prefer), this weeknight dinner or party recipe takes your burger off the grill and into your oven. Make it gluten-free by bypassing the crust and serving this beefy filling over mashed potatoes instead. Add green salad and fries on the side (and maybe finish it off with a milkshake) and you've easily got a dinner that will serve 6.
Meatloaf Casserole
Meatloaf Casserole
Bypass the typical loaf. This Meatloaf Casserole takes your mom's go-to recipe up a notch. It's flavored with Worcestershire and tomato, so you'll still get your classic meatloaf flavors. The true game changer here? The mashed potato topping. This creamy addition builds your side dish right into the bake.
Richard's Sloppy Joes
Richard's Sloppy Joes
Few things are as delicious—or as decadent—as perfectly flavored, saucy ground beef slathered on a bun: otherwise known as a sloppy joe. This is our recipe for Richard's Sloppy Joes, and he certainly makes them good enough to make us want to share them with you. Lean ground beef, diced tomatoes, and Worcestershire sauce get blended together with ketchup, barbecue sauce, and jalapeños—plus jalapeño juice. The result is a mouthwatering blend of spicy ground beef that is precisely how it is described: delectable? Sloppy. Make Richard's recipe and enjoy these tasty treats packed with punch. Our adult taste-testers described this dish as mildly hot. If your family prefers less kick, adjust the amount of pickled jalapeños (and liquid from the jar) to suit their tastes.
Mexican Lasagna
Mexican Lasagna
Making Mexican lasagna means you are getting the best of both flavor worlds on your table at one time, and this delicious ground beef recipe shows you how to put it all together. To let your lasagna go Mexican you'll be layering ground beef and sausage with corn tortillas, tomatoes, green chiles, enchilada sauce, and cheese. It tastes even more delicious than it sounds! And since this is a one of our favorite quick-fix suppers, this ground beef sensation is a convenient weeknight dinner that the kids will love as much as the grownups. So take your pasta south of the border and start layering your Mexican lasagna now.
Mini-Cheeseburgers
Mini-Cheeseburgers
You may call these sliders, but whatever you call them these bite-size ground beef delights will have you piling your plate high. These use lean ground beef, which works well since you'll be baking these little burgers in your oven. In less than 20 minutes you'll have 20 patties, making this the perfect quick, go-to party food. Ours are served on party rolls, making them the perfect mouthful. Whether you're planning for pint-size palates or simply desire to serve appetizer-sized portions of the American classic, these mini burgers are a guaranteed crowd pleaser. So start planning now, and get ready for the weekend: these freeze well too, so you can always have some on hand.
Beef-and-Black-eyed Pea Chili
Beef-and-Black-eyed Pea Chili
Pull some cornbread fresh out of the skillet and savor the aroma of our Beef-and-Black-Eyed Pea Chili. You can fill a Dutch oven with chili meat, sweet onion, black-eyed peas, beer, and more, and in under an hour sit down to a delicious bowl of chili. Serve it with jalapeño pepper slices, Cheddar cheese, or pico de gallo, or just enjoy it as it comes. However you prefer it, you won't go wrong. Pick up your spoon and enjoy this chili now.
Spiced Beef Kabobs with Herbed Cucumber and Tomato Salad
Spiced Beef Kabobs with Herbed Cucumber and Tomato Salad
This recipe is all about how to take premium ground beef, flavor it with subtle herbs and spices, and create a delicious dish. These Spiced Beef Kabobs are delicately seasoned with cumin, coriander, allspice, parsley, and cilantro, then hand-formed on skewers. Grilled to golden-brown perfection, the ground beef remains moist and juicy, to be complemented by creamy toppings like our Yogurt-Tahini Sauce. Serve this zesty beef with warm pita bread and a tangy herb salad.
Taco Pie
Taco Pie
Taco Tuesday will never look the same with this sliceable Mexican dish that's ready in under an hour. The base of this pie-pan dinner is made of partially fried tortillas. After garlic, onions, and ground beef are browned, seasoned, and added in, you can rely on pantry staples to finish the job. Top it with queso fresco, cilantro, and sour cream and serve with a side of rice or oven-roasted corn, and you've created a weekday dinner that will make any Tex-Mex lover smile.
Shepherd's Pie with Potato Crust
Shepherd's Pie with Potato Crust
You might call yourself a shepherd too if it meant you would get a dinner this good. Our version of a Shepherd's Pie is certainly a Southern dinner classic. Instead of mashed potatoes we use scalloped potatoes for the crust, cut with a mandolin slicer—but a knife will work just as well. For the filling, lean ground chuck is perfect, while red wine will add flavors that are rich and bold. Our Shepherd's Pie has a dash of Worcestershire Sauce, as well as a hearty measure of English peas. This dish will keep you warm on a cool night, but it is fresh and delicious at any time. Round up your appetite and enjoy our Shepherd's Pie.
Lean Green Lettuce Tacos
Lean Green Lettuce Tacos
Go green with Lean Green Lettuce Tacos. You'll be ditching the shell for a leaf of cool, crisp, fresh lettuce instead. Fill it with a fantastic mix of flavors, starting with our spicily seasoned lean ground beef. You'll love the flavors of right-from-the farm zucchini, squash, and cilantro, making this a great farm-to-table meal. Dress up your tacos with salsa and with queso fresco. Queso fresco is Spanish for "fresh cheese" It has a soft and crumbly texture (similar to feta) with a mild flavor. You can find it in the dairy section of larger supermarkets. So leave the shell behind and enjoy these delicious lean green tacos.
Red Bean Chili
Red Bean Chili
Chili is always a great, simple, go-to meal, and this Red Bean Chili may only have a few ingredients but it is packed full of flavor. It starts with ground beef—we suggest you use lean ground beef in this recipe—seasoned with the flavors of tomatoes and chili powder. Kidney beans round out this beefy chili. Just brown ground beef with onion, stir in five additional ingredients, and let it simmer. To really let the flavors come together we suggest you prepare it in a slow cooker during the day. It will be ready in the evening for super-fast mealtime prep.
Slow-Cooker Bolognese Sauce over Pappardelle Pasta
Slow-Cooker Bolognese Sauce over Pappardelle Pasta
Traditionally, Bolognese sauce requires hours of babysitting as it simmers on the stove, but our recipe is virtually hands-off. The lean ground beef is flavored with red wine, and onions, garlic, and Italian seasonings really add fullness and depth. A little cream goes a long way to make the sauce rich, and it comes into its own in the slow cooker. Once everything is together, the best approach is to simply leave it alone, to check it occasionally, to make sure its consistency is just right,—and to be ready to spoon it onto your pappardelle and cover it in Parmesan cheese. Serve it hot, and enjoy!
Cheesy BBQ Sloppy Joes
Cheesy BBQ Sloppy Joes
Cheesy BBQ Sloppy Joes take the traditional sloppy joe and kick them up a notch. At its most basic, the recipe for these adds barbecue sauce to the ground beef, and tells you to grab your grater and get ready for later. But for a true Texas kick, we suggest you add in all the options, and for this recipe that means stepping out of the box and into the heat with chopped picked jalapeños and some pickled jalapeño juice. If that seems a bit too spicy, simply brown your ground beef, slop a heaping helping on some Texas toast, and pile on some Cheddar cheese. That'll give you a Cheesy BBQ Sloppy Joe you will love. Grab some napkins and dig in.
Sloppy Joe Carolina-Style Burgers
Sloppy Joe Carolina-Style Burgers
These fantastic burgers—made with ground sirloin—get that little something extra, Carolina-style, from a delicious scoop of chili on top. We don't call them sloppy for nothing, so you'll want to eat these over-the-top burgers with a knife and fork, or set out a pile of napkins. Add fresh crisp texture and flavor by mounding slaw atop the burgers. Serve extra slaw on the side to sop up that chili, or save it for another day.
Cocktail Meatballs
Cocktail Meatballs
Cocktail meatballs hold a special place in the canon of Southern party appetizers, in part because they are a study in ground-beef perfection and simplicity. While we love the ones our mamas made with chili sauce and grape jelly, this recipe is the one we still pull out for company. This recipe mixes ground beef with the sweet, the tart, and the unexpected: brown sugar, lemon juice, and horseradish, to make a cocktail-fork temptation that should grace every Southern party table or tray. So grab a bottle of wine—for the recipe—get ready to party, and enjoy making these delicious cocktail meatballs.
Gyro Burgers With Tahini Sauce
Gyro Burgers With Tahini Sauce
You may have your own special name for this delightful dish, but all you really need to know is that you are going to be eating a delicious ground beef patty smothered in an amazingly creamy, spicy sauce. Wrapped inside a warm pita, and surrounded by crunchy lettuce, thick, juicy slices of fresh tomatoes, and rings of red onion, your mouth will literally be watering before you take the first bite. If you've never made this before, don't worry. All the ingredients are easy to find. You can find tahini paste on the imported food aisle of large supermarkets or in Mediterranean markets.
Hamburger Steak With Sweet Onion-Mushroom Gravy
Hamburger Steak With Sweet Onion-Mushroom Gravy
This ground beef recipe helps you make the most of your busy weeknights. You can make the patties ahead, then simply thaw them in the fridge overnight before using. You'll love how the gravy keeps these moist and tender, while the onion adds just the right hint of sweetness and the garlic adds that little bit of spice. Mushrooms make this burger even richer, and sop up that gravy to make your burger even better. We love ground round for this burger. So get your skillet ready to brown this burger and cover it in sweet onion-mushroom gravy. You'll love how good this burger tastes.
30-Minute Chili
30-Minute Chili
Do you want delicious chili but you don't want to wait all day? Our 30-Minute Chili recipe will have you enjoying one of our quick-fix suppers in no time. This simple-to-make chili recipe only has six ingredients, but you'll marvel at its slow-cooked flavor. Simmering the ground beef is probably the hardest part; once you've finished that, you just pour everything else in, and stir. If you prefer an Italian-style take on 30-Minute Chili, spice this up and use 1 pound of ground sausage and 1 pound of ground beef. Whether you prefer a traditional chili or you would like to enjoy some Italian-infused flavors, this easy-to-make chili will always be ready when you are.
Swiss Burgers in Tomato Gravy
Swiss Burgers in Tomato Gravy
You'll love how the flavors of fire-roasted tomatoes and the richness of Swiss cheese pair in this incredible burger. We're using ground sirloin here, so when you sit down you'll be devouring ground steak on a plate. Once you've simmered your onions in the pan, you'll be slathering your ground sirloin patties with a rich tomato gravy to create luscious fork-tender burgers. Pile your plate high with golden-brown potatoes, and enjoy. Serve with steamed green beans.
Sloppy Cola Joe Dogs
Sloppy Cola Joe Dogs
Think of having Sloppy Cola Joe Dogs as a delicious and convenient way to enjoy making a mess. Our Test Kitchen couldn't get enough of these new sloppy Joes enlivened with a splash of cola, which gives the ground beef a sweet boost that plays well off the filling's spices. Try these with traditional or split-top hot dog buns, or hoagie rolls. You'll love these even more when you add your favorite coleslaw for crunch and color.
Old-fashioned Meatloaf
Old-fashioned Meatloaf
Meatloaf may be one of the ultimate comfort foods, so a classic meatloaf recipe is always a reader favorite. Beginning with lean ground beef, this Southern meatloaf recipe features Creole and Greek seasonings and a hint of garlic. Celery, breadcrumbs, onion, and tomato paste all add flavor, richness, and depth to this delicious delight. A few tablespoons of Worcestershire sauce—that's the fantastic taste you're trying to figure out—spice up the traditional ketchup topping which keeps this meatloaf moist, tender, and juicy. This may be called the Old-Fashioned Meatloaf, but it is one of the best-tasting meatloaves you will eat today.
Shepherd's Pie
Shepherd's Pie
Shepherd's Pie is a classic Southern staple, and when you see how simple it is to make this meal you'll understand why. It is one of our favorite ground beef quick-fix dinners, and this recipe makes it even easier to get that Shepherd's Pie on the table. Begin with ground round—we think its flavor is perfect for this dish. Next, put the pie together. This potato-topped delight gets extra flavor from the cheese and carrots that are added to the mashed potato crust. And you can take a shortcut with the crust because the recipe calls for frozen mashed potatoes. Fresh out of the oven you will enjoy this fantastic dish. Shepherd's Pie is a mainstay on Southern tables because it is easy to make, but even easier to eat. Enjoy!
Italian-Style Beef-and-Pepperoni Soup
Italian-Style Beef-and-Pepperoni Soup
This fantastic soup blends delicious tastes including extra-lean ground beef and turkey pepperoni for a healthy but full-bodied broth. It is filled with hearty vegetables including tomatoes, bell peppers, and mushrooms, and spiced with basil, oregano, pepper, and garlic. It is a true Italian classic, full of flavor without being loaded with fat, so you can enjoy the hearty essence of Italy that you love without the guilt! This low-calorie soup is best when topped with Parmesan cheese and fresh basil. So put a pot on the stove, let this incredible, healthy soup simmer, and get ready to slurp up every drop from your bowl.
All-In-One Spaghetti
All-In-One Spaghetti
Only 15 minutes of prep and just one pan to clean makes this homemade pasta sauce labor-light, but it tastes like it was made with a secret recipe handed down in your family for generations. It has the basics: ground beef, onions, and garlic, but also has a hint of sugar for sweetness and a touch of chili powder for spice. That makes everything nice, and you'll think so to as you devour this delicious sauce on plate after plate of pasta. Top it with grated Parmesan cheese, and garnish it with fresh parsley for even more subtle, delicate flavors. Now eat!
Easy Skillet Tacos
Easy Skillet Tacos
Tacos are a great go-to weeknight meal, and these fantastic tacos make family dinners easy. We'll have you mixing up your own simple taco seasoning—these tacos get their flavor from cumin and chili powder without the additional sodium often found in packaged seasoning mixes—and you'll love the full, rich flavor of it with your ground beef. For these skillet tacos, we suggest you cover them with Cheddar cheese and cilantro, making every bite a cheesy, gooey, delicious sensation. Then, top off your crunchy tacos with any of our delicious toppings: try shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, salsa, or sour cream—or even better, just pile them all on.
Chili in a Biscuit Bowl
Chili in a Biscuit Bowl
Chili is one of our favorite dishes, and few things are more Southern than biscuits, so you can only imagine how delicous it is to taste the two sensations together. If you want to bring the two together on the table, try serving chili in a biscuit bowl for a new presentation of an old favorite. This recipe has ground beef spiced with red pepper, flavored with onion and bell pepper, and stewed with kidney beans: in short, a delicious chili ready to soak that biscuit bowl with fantastic tastes. This recipe even creates edible dishes that you devour when you're done—and few things could be better than that.
Tomato 'n' Beef Casserole With Polenta Crust
Tomato 'n' Beef Casserole With Polenta Crust
Casseroles are fantastic one-dish dinners, and our Tomato 'n' Beef Casserole with Polenta Crust brings together a range of delicious flavors in a single mouthful. You'll love the cornmeal crust, with its secret ingredients—steak seasoning that adds extra spice to every bite, and Cheddar cheese. Tomato paste adds richness to this casserole. So lightly grease a baking dish and get ready to prepare what is sure to become one of your favorite casseroles of all time. Once you've had your first taste, we're sure that the mouthwatering combination of beef and tomato sauce on a hearty cornmeal crust will make this your ultimate comfort food.
Party-Perfect Meatballs
Party-Perfect Meatballs
These meatballs can be your ground beef go-to finger food at any time of year. That's the reason we call them our Party-Perfect Meatballs. To make ahead, prepare meatballs through Step 2, and freeze in zip-top plastic freezer bags for up to 1 month. To reheat from frozen, pick up with Step 3 and warm the meatballs in the sauce over low heat. The sauce can be kept in an airtight container for up to three days if making ahead. For serving, keep them warm in your slow cooker, in a Dutch oven over low heat, or in a fondue pot.
Fiesta Salad
Fiesta Salad
The Fiesta Salad begins with lean ground beef and adds in every possible delicious delight to create your favorite Mexican-inspired supper. Our recipe even includes ground pork for a little extra zest. You can build your salad with mixed salad greens, fresh avocado, and a choice of cheeses including pico de gallo and sharp Cheddar cheese. So ditch the shell for some tortilla chips instead, and enjoy these taco ingredients with a fork―salad style. If you'd like to serve this party-style, you can even save time by setting up a fix-your-own buffet for this delicious, quick-fix supper ground beef recipe.
Meaty Cheesy Manicotti
Meaty Cheesy Manicotti
Manicotti is a delicious way to enjoy pasta, meat, and cheese in a single bite without having to twirl it on a fork. This recipe mixes ground round with hot Italian sausage, making for a rich, spicy, meaty base. The wine and Parmesan cheese sauce is creamy, velvety and, thanks to the wine, just a little tart—a nice counterpoint to the boldness of the ground beef and sausage combination which was already made just a little gooey by the mozzarella blended in. An 8-ounce package of manicotti shells has 14 shells; a couple may break, so we count on using 12 shells in this recipe.
Smothered Enchiladas
Smothered Enchiladas
Enchiladas are wraps for when your appetite means business. These Smothered Enchiladas are ground beef-filled tortillas that you will enjoy served over Spanish rice and covered in a rich, creamy sauce. You can expect just the right amount of heat from a single small can of chopped green chiles-half of which you'll mix in with the ground beef. The other half will be part of that delicious sauce. Since these are so simple to make, they are a great addition to your quick-fix suppers. They make a filling and delicious weeknight dinner. Eat them fresh out of the oven, garnished with salsa and sour cream.
Chili-Topped Potatoes
Chili-Topped Potatoes
Eating a stuffed potato is like bringing an edible dish to the table, and this recipe for Chili-Topped Potatoes, with its delicious ground chuck, is so good you'll look at that bag of potatoes like it is a place setting for twelve. This recipe packs meat, corn, beans, and onions into a hearty spud. These will also have a little heat thanks to a can of diced green chiles. You'll be able to cut the heat a little by dousing your potato in some cool ranch dressing. Whatever you like on your spud, it will only take this great dish and make it better, so be sure to finish off this one-dish meal with your favorite potato toppings.
Tex-Mex Meatballs in Red Chile Sauce
Tex-Mex Meatballs in Red Chile Sauce
These zesty meatballs are a true taste of the Southwest, with poblano peppers, corn chips, lime juice, and red chile enchilada sauce. Prepared with ground chuck, these are a rich, delicious way to fill a tortilla full of flavor. Let guests doctor their own plates with crunchy, colorful toppings including Cotija cheese, radishes, and avocado. If you prefer to prepare early, these also freeze beautifully, so you can always have some on hand. Savor the sensations of Southwest flavors with these Tex-Mex Meatballs in Red Chile Sauce.
One-Pot Pasta
One-Pot Pasta
Making ravioli doesn't have to be an all-day affair—it should just taste like it might have been. This recipe takes all the richness and flavor of ground beef and makes it the star of a simple dinner classic that you'll be able to make any day of the week. Sautéed with onions and mushrooms, this dish helps you get the homemade pasta taste without all the fuss! A jar of your favorite store-bought pasta sauce—we used tomato-basil—and refrigerated ravioli are mixed with plenty of fresh veggies and garlic to make this pasta a speedy and delicious quick-fix dinner.
Pepper Relish Mini Meatloaves
Pepper Relish Mini Meatloaves
This mini meatloaf recipe blends the savory flavor of a top-quality ground round with the zest of a spicy-hot vegetable juice. Pair that with a sweet onion and a Dijon mustard and you have an incredible combination that tastes great. A Pepper Relish Mini Meatloaf is also perfect for single-serving portions since your family and friends can take what they want. Back for seconds? Of course! You'll never feel like you're eating too much with the Pepper Relish Mini Meatloaves. These look—and taste—just right.
Salsa Verde Corn Chip Pie
Salsa Verde Corn Chip Pie
The green chiles and the pepper Jack cheese are sure to bring the heat, so you'd better be ready to dig in to this fantastic Salsa Verde Corn Chip Pie. You'll love the way the fresh, tart lime cuts right through it all, and you'll be devouring the garlic pork sausage smothered in sweet onions so enthusiastically that you could be called for a penalty. Make this Texas Friday-night-football favorite your Tuesday supper—or enjoy it any night of the week, in any season.
Bacon, Peach, and Basil Burgers
Bacon, Peach, and Basil Burgers
Nothing says summer in the South quite like peaches, and of course we think everything goes better with bacon, so the Bacon, Peach, and Basil Burgers are a fresh-off-the-fire sensation. We recommend ground sirloin here because it's lean, which causes fewer flare-ups on the grill. Chopped pickled jalapeños and their juice ramp up the flavor, while bacon, and tangy-sweet chutney balance the heat. Soft and creamy goat cheese, an unexpected addition, adds just the right amount of smooth flavor to these amazingly balanced burgers.
Southwestern Meatloaf
Southwestern Meatloaf
Use crushed whole grain tortilla chips instead of plain breadcrumbs to flavor this juicy meatloaf and help it hold its shape as it bakes. We love chipotle salsa for its medium heat and smoky notes, but any salsa and heat level will give the meatloaf fantastic south-of-the-border flavor. Mixing in cheddar cheese also gives this meatloaf extra bite, so be prepared for sensational flavors. Make a tasty meatloaf sandwich, or serve a slice alongside Tex-Mex Mashers.
Cheesy Chili Hash Brown Bake
Cheesy Chili Hash Brown Bake
You simply can't get any easier than this casserole recipe. This 5-ingredient casserole features convenient, frozen hash brown potatoes, a can of Sloppy Joe sauce, and can of chili. But it is not what it is, it is what you do with it, and this recipe takes those simple ingredients and turns them into a delicious bake. You can choose between ground beef or ground turkey—the recipe works equally well, and tastes just as delicious, with both. For an even easier one-dish meal, we turned this into the ultimate quick-fix supper: these are baked in individual ramekins, allowing your family to just eat grab-and-go style. Or, you can eat what you need and freeze the rest. However you prefer it, this Cheesy Hash Brown Chili Bake is a great meal.
Easy Beef and Broccoli Stir Fry
Easy Beef and Broccoli Stir Fry
Skip takeout and make this easy ground beef stir-fry that's ready in just 20 minutes, way faster than delivery would make it to your door. A tip from the Test Kitchen: Ground chuck has more fat than ground sirloin, so it cooks up extra crispy without drying out. The tasty juices are soaked up by the rice to ensure there's not a single bland bite. This ground beef and broccoli makes it easy to get the kids to eat their veggies.
Beefy Butternut Squash Pasta
Beefy Butternut Squash Pasta
This ground beef pasta recipe is a delicious way to use fresh butternut squash this fall. You only need one skillet to get this simple pasta supper on the table. If you have leftovers, our Test Kitchen recommends adding more chicken broth and reheating in a skillet (not the microwave), so the pasta doesn't become chewy.
Sheet Pan Nachos
Sheet Pan Nachos
These ground beef nachos are the most delicious weeknight dinner or game day snack that the whole family will love. If you're on dish duty, this is the perfect dinner for you. Simply cover the entire sheet pan in tin foil, and voila—you don't have even have to wash it afterward. One of the best things about our ground beef nachos is that they're totally customizable. After you've set the base with ground chuck, tortilla chips, beans, and cheese, you can top these sheet pan nachos with whatever additions suit your family's taste.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger
You know what they say: If it ain't broke, don't fix it. This recipe proves you shouldn't ruin a good thing by overcomplicating it. Classic burger toppings like cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes, lettuce, and condiments are delicious complements to savory ground beef and bacon. The only thing we fancied-up a bit for this recipe? Adding a few homemade Sweet-Spicy Pickles for just the right amount of tang and zing.
Texas-Style Beef Enchilada Casserole
Texas-Style Beef Enchilada Casserole
Instead of rolling individual enchiladas, throw this one-dish casserole together with incredible ease. This ground beef casserole only calls for a few ingredients, so it's a budget-friendly win for weeknights. To lighten it up and cut a few calories and a little fat, sub ground sirloin for ground chuck, fat-free cream of mushroom soup, light sour cream, and reduced-fat sharp Cheddar cheese.
Cottage Pie with Potato Crust
Cottage Pie with Potato Crust
Prepared mashed potatoes will help you whip up this ground beef cottage pie so fast. Our Test Kitchen recommends making a double batch so you can freeze half for later. Simply prepare through step three, then wrap the top of the casserole dish in aluminum foil before popping into the freezer. You'll want to allow it to thaw completely in the fridge, a process that will likely take 24 hours. In order to avoid excessive browning, add a shield of aluminum foil to the top for the last 25 minutes of baking. For testing purposes, we used Simply Potatoes frozen mashed potatoes from Crystal Farms, but you can use your favorite frozen variety.