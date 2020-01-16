Cajun Mac and Cheese

This creamy macaroni and cheese has a nice kick thanks to andouille sausage, pepper Jack cheese, and Cajun seasoning. For milder palates, substitute Monterey Jack cheese and use smoked sausage instead of andouille. However you choose to make it, this easy recipe serves a crowd and will be devoured by everyone around the table.
I have this on a board on Pinterest, called "Celebrate Mardi Gras", but I am moving it or copying it to my board, "I tried it, I liked it"! I cut the recipe in half as I am alone, but used the correct amount of veggies, so I get my veggies. I have some chopped up shrimp, and I am tempted to add it to the mix, but I am afraid the shrimp might overcook. I may fold them in towards the end of the baking time, just because I can! I like it spicy and this is just right for me!
Alec Brown
Rating: 5 stars
01/09/2021
Rich, creamy, good mix of layered flavors! Personal preference modifications; I used twice as much sausage which seemed about right for me :) A touch extra of the cajun spice (slap ya' mama).
A bit more work than I was hoping (prep and time needed) but plenty of leftovers for future time savings.
Thank you!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.