Cajun Mac and Cheese

This creamy macaroni and cheese has a nice kick thanks to andouille sausage, pepper Jack cheese, and Cajun seasoning. For milder palates, substitute Monterey Jack cheese and use smoked sausage instead of andouille. However you choose to make it, this easy recipe serves a crowd and will be devoured by everyone around the table.

By Southern Living Editors

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Bring water and 2 teaspoons of the salt to a boil in a Dutch oven over medium-high. Add pasta; cook 8 minutes. Drain and set aside.

  • Heat oil in a 12-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high; add sausage, onion, green bell pepper, and red bell pepper. Cook, stirring often, until sausage has begun to brown and onion and peppers are tender, about 8 minutes. Add garlic, and cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Transfer sausage mixture to a plate; wipe skillet clean.

  • Melt butter in skillet over medium-low; whisk in flour, and cook, whisking constantly, 2 minutes. Gradually whisk in milk. Increase heat to medium, and cook, whisking occasionally, until mixture thickens slightly and comes to a simmer, 14 to 16 minutes. Continue to cook, whisking constantly, 5 minutes. Whisk in Cajun seasoning and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt; whisk in cheeses until smooth, and remove from heat. Gently stir in cooked pasta and sausage mixture.

  • Transfer to preheated oven with oven rack 4 to 6 inches from heat. Bake until golden and bubbly, 20 to 25 minutes. Increase oven temperature to broil; broil until top is browned and crisp, 3 to 5 minutes.

