Skip the drive-thru and satisfy your family's burger cravings at home with a hearty, stick-to-your-ribs entrée that feels just right for cold weather. Our Cheeseburger Casserole is winter's answer to summertime's backyard cookouts: The dish offers everything you love about a cheeseburger that's fresh off the grill, but you can quickly throw it all together in the comfort of your kitchen, no patty-flipping required. Plus, the casserole is more portable than a platter of burgers, so you can easily ferry it to the basketball team party or deliver it to the sleep-deprived new parents who live down the street. Ground round combined with all the usual suspects (onion, chiles, tomatoes, and Worcestershire sauce) creates a satisfying base, but it's the finishing layer of crispy tater tots, two types of cheeses, and thick-cut bacon bits that makes our Cheeseburger Casserole the ultimate crowd pleaser. Just don't count on having leftovers; this one is sure to disappear the second it hits the table.